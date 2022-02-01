Notice of Data Security Incident

SAGINAW, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morley Companies Incorporated ("Morley"), a provider of various business services, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to current employees and former employees and various clients.
The incident began on August 1, 2021, when Morley's data became unavailable. Upon receipt of this information, Morley immediately took steps to secure its environment and commenced an investigation to determine what happened and to identify the specific information that may have been impacted. In so doing, Morley engaged leading, independent cybersecurity experts for assistance. As a result, Morley learned that additional data may have been obtained from its digital environment.
While Morley has no evidence that any information potentially involved in this incident has been used, out of an abundance of caution, Morley is providing credit and identity theft protection to the affected individuals. The potentially affected information included: name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, client identification number, medical diagnostic and treatment information, and health insurance information. In early 2022, Morley determined current address information for the affected individuals in order to effectuate written notification of the incident. Morley is providing notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals of this incident by letter and providing resources to help them protect their identities. The letters include information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to monitor and protect their information. Out of an abundance of caution, Morley also provided access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through IDX to individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident.
Morley has taken steps in response to this incident and has made alterations to its cyber environment to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.
Morley has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at 833-325-1785.
Morley Companies provides business services; contact centers and back office processing; meetings and incentives management; and exhibits and displays production. Morley Companies is located at One Morley Plaza, Saginaw, Michigan, 48603.
SOURCE Morley Companies Incorporated
