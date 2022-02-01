NexGen Power Systems Appoints Guruswamy Ganesh as Chief Systems Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Power Systems, Inc., a leading designer, developer and U.S.-based manufacturer of proprietary power electronics and conversion systems using patented Vertical GaN™ technologies, today announced the appointment of 30+ year industry veteran, Ganesh Guruswamy, as Chief Systems Officer.
Guruswamy will oversee NexGen's Global Systems Engineering group, with established engineering facilities located in Santa Clara, California and Syracuse, N.Y., and a Center of R&D Excellence in Bangalore, India. The Bangalore R&D Center brings together experts in power electronics, mechanical design, software, testing and board layout. Guruswamy joins NexGen from Western Digital, where he served for six years as Senior Vice President for Product Development. He brings more than thirty years of senior semiconductor engineering experience, with earlier roles at both AMD and Freescale. Guruswamy expects to accelerate NexGen's already fast growth in Bangalore, where he previously helped to expand Western Digital's significant engineering presence.
"Ganesh's extensive experience in leading engineering teams, and a proven track record of scaling and driving technology excellence, especially in India, makes him an ideal fit as Chief Systems Officer," said Dinesh Ramanathan, NexGen's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We look forward to working together to scale NexGen Systems worldwide, as we move closer toward commercial availability of our revolutionary Vertical GaN™ products."
"NexGen Power Systems is enabling the future of power electronics by building a complete state-of-the-art system leveraging patented Vertical GaN™ technologies," added Ganesh. "The NexGen R&D team in Bangalore has helped to develop the world's most efficient power systems, switching at 1+MHz, and making the systems 60% smaller and 50% lighter than comparable electronics. This is only the beginning as we introduce game-changing innovation across multiple consumer and industrial applications."
About NexGen Power Systems:
NexGen designs, develops and manufactures innovative power systems using its patented Vertical GaN™ technologies that enable next-generation power electronics, conversion and generation systems. NexGen Vertical GaN™ technologies are driving faster transition to cleaner, renewable energy and to game-changing smaller, lighter and more efficient power conversion systems using software configurable power platforms.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NexGen manufactures its Vertical GaN™️ products in the United States at a fabrication facility in Syracuse, New York. NexGen maintains a Center of R&D Excellence for System Engineering in Bangalore, India and sales offices in China, Japan and South Korea.
