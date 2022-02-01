New Summit School | Jackson & Oxford, MS | Being Offered in Online Real Estate Auction

JACKSON, Miss., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Summit School will be selling two campuses in Jackson, MS and Oxford, MS. The Jackson, MS educational facility includes 5 buildings and the Oxford, MS facility is comprised of 1 building. Contents of school will be selling in separate auction.
Jackson, MS Locations:
1415/1417 Lelia Drive
1425/1435 Lelia Drive
1445 Lelia Drive
2510 Lakeland Terrace
2525 Lakeward Drive
Oxford, MS Location:
200 OUS Drive
View the property video here.
The bid catalog is open and ends on February, 22, 2022 at approximately noon. For additional property and auction details visit our website.
Media Contact
Benny Taylor, Taylor Auction & Realty, Inc., +1 662-226-2080, shea@taylorauction.com
SOURCE Taylor Auction & Realty, Inc.
