Eskay Creek Revitalization Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Eskay Creek Revitalization Project, an open-pit gold and silver mine located northwest of Stewart, British Columbia.
Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the impact assessment's planning phase, specifically for reviewing and providing comments on the draft information requirements that will inform the assessment.
Applications received by March 3, 2022, will be considered.
The project is subject to the federal Impact Assessment Act and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Act. The Agency and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office are working cooperatively to stream-line the project's review.
As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change will be asked to consider the Government of British Columbia's request for the province to conduct the assessment on behalf of the federal government. If approved, the Agency will continue to provide funding for people to participate in the substituted process.
To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to fp-paf@iaac-aeic.gc.ca or by calling 1-866-582-1884.
More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 82839.
Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #EskayCreek
SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.