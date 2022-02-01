Fleet Safety International Launches Online Storefront for Driver Training

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Fleet Safety International, Alberta's leading supplier of online driver education and corporate in-vehicle training, has launched a brand-new website featuring a storefront for their online courses.

"Over the past 10 years we have expanded to offer a large catalogue of online training for drivers across Canada and into the USA. We continue to develop new educational content every day," says Owner, Dr. Randy Flemmer. "With this new website we are able to make the process of finding, selecting and buying the correct course easier for our customers, no matter where or when they need to access it."

Online driving courses have been gaining popularity over the past decade with many driving schools opting to replace the mandatory in-classroom portion of their driver's education with online training options. The online option offers flexibility for individuals and corporate teams; students can choose to learn at any time of day and from any location they choose. Most online courses also allow the student to pause learning and return later.

At launch, there are 18 courses available for purchase on the website. These courses include those suitable for individuals or professionals, such as the 3-demerit reduction Defensive Driving Course, Winter Driving Online, Fatigue Management and Professional Driver Improvement Course. The online catalogue is expected to grow in Spring 2022 with as-yet-unannounced Canadian driving courses for individuals and commercial drivers.

To view the website and access the Online Driving Courses offered by Fleet Safety International, go to https://www.fleetsafetyinternational.com/online-driving-courses

About Fleet Safety International

FSI is Alberta's leading supplier of online driver education and corporate in-vehicle training. For over 40 years we have set a standard for excellence that other driver training organizations follow. Based in Calgary, Canada, our team has developed a variety of online driving courses for learners across Canada and into the USA, most notably the popular Online Novice Driver Training program. We were the first Alberta company to offer an Alberta Government-approved online 3 demerit reduction Defensive Driving program. Serving individuals and businesses alike, our experienced team of educators is ready to provide customers with the training required for a lifetime of safe driving.

