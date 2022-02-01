ñol

INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ANNOUNCES OTC SYMBOL CHANGE TO IBATF

by PRNewswire
February 1, 2022 3:39 PM | 2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") IBAT RHHNF, is pleased to announce that, effective at market open on February 2, 2022, the OTC ticker symbol for the Company's common shares will change from RHHNF to IBATF. The new symbol is more consistent with the Company's name and its stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), which is the Company's primary trading market. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol IBAT.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"

Dr. John Burba, President CEO & Director
Tel: (778) 939-4228

Forwardlooking and cautionary statements

This release may contain certain forwardlooking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the  Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forwardlooking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those  expressed or  implied by these forwardlooking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-battery-metals-ltd-announces-otc-symbol-change-to-ibatf-301473191.html

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.

