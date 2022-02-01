Intoducing NZT by NIC+ZOE

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIC+ZOE, the Boston-based women's clothing brand, is getting ready to launch their newest venture. Born as a response to the current shift toward comfort, NZT is a t-shirt line that is all about simplicity.
The idea was born during the onset of work-from-home and remote schooling trends created by the pandemic. The women designing at NIC+ZOE were noticing a shift in the things that women wanted from their clothing.
Simplicity, ease, and comfort were becoming the most important design attributes. Women were looking for clothes they could feel good in. And so, NZT was born.
The design team focused on creating essential fabrics that were versatile and uncomplicated. Among their fabric line-up is a new twist on linen, an essential cotton mix, and a lightweight "perfect" knit with extra-stretch. Each fabric is focused on softness, comfort, and breathability. They're made to "bring low-key luxury to every moment of your day".
The tees range from your quintessential white to colorful graphic tees with personality and whimsy. They're made with the signature NIC+ZOE quality and include a range of silhouettes and fabrics.
NZT will be available starting this month, February 2022. You can shop the collection via nicandzoe.com. Follow NZT on Instagram @officially_nzt for updated details on their collection launches.
About NIC+ZOE: Founded in 2006 by expert knitwear designer, Dorian Lightbown, NIC+ZOE is a brand that distinguishes itself by designing high-quality clothing that strikes the balance between comfort and style. Their mission is to create collections of clothing that enhance the lives of busy, multi-faceted women everywhere; offering clothing that is versatile, easy to wear, and stylish.
