Garden Industry Stalwart Brings Back Classic Arbors at H Potter

COEUR D ALENE, Idaho, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a nearly 10 year hiatus, H Potter's trusted brand has re-released the towering arbors that had been a part of the brand's product line for years. Arbors are more than just another piece of garden landscaping, as these giants are the centerpiece of the garden. The home gardening industry has exploded throughout the last several years as more people are spending time at home and in their backyards. As such, H Potter has seen an increased demand for larger items that serve as the backbone of these outdoor spaces.

To remedy the needs of the buyer, the family owned business has decided to return to an old friend, the garden arbor. The company has recently released two designs that mirror their classic products, while a number of unique and variable designs remain a work in progress. Look for the arbors on H Potters website to add these stately pieces to the backyard.

H Potter owner Jerry Peed comments on the re-emergence of arbors, "This product was a favorite among customers for years when we began producing them, but slowly their popularity dwindled around 10 years ago. This trend has reversed as more people look for larger additions to their gardens, and arbors fit the bill, we can't wait to start selling these products again."

About H Potter:

In 1997, H Potter started as a forerunner in the terrarium industry. Shortly after, we expanded to include many other durable and beautiful garden products, and now sell items from trellises to window boxes and many more in between. Family-owned and operated since we opened our doors, providing well-built items and quality customer service sets us apart from the rest of the field. Visit us at https://www.hpotter.com/ or get in touch via twitter or instagram.

