Majestic Steel Hires Sean Madigan as Vice President of Sales, Manufacturing

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA, Inc. ("Majestic"), a leading steel service center, announced the hire of Sean Madigan as Vice President of Sales, Manufacturing.
Sean joins Majestic from Nucor, where he served as the Sales and Marketing Manager for Nucor Steel Arkansas. Sean's experience with Nucor was integral to the startup of their new coating line and he will continue to be a critical part of the Majestic - Nucor partnership and other strategic supply relationships. Sean's responsibilities as a Vice President of Sales will include leading the commercial startup of Majestic's new, state of the art facility in Hickman, Arkansas to further expand Majestic's business in the manufacturing sector.
Prior to Nucor, Sean was Majestic Steel's Director of OEM and Service Center Sales. His experience also includes positions with the former AK Steel, now Cleveland Cliffs. Sean holds a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Miami University.
"We are pleased to welcome Sean as VP of Sales for our Manufacturing Vertical" said CEO Todd Leebow. "We view Sean's return to Majestic as a great fit and timing to execute our manufacturing sales strategy, providing risk mitigation and reliability to our customers when it is needed most. We're thrilled to welcome Sean back to the Majestic family."
About Majestic Steel USA
Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction, and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of innovation. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality products and the best customer experience.
For more information on Majestic, visit www.majesticsteel.com.
For press inquiries, contact press@majesticsteel.com
SOURCE Majestic Steel USA
