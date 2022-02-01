Boxing Legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Announces New Venture: The Money Team Racing Will Join Forces With Pit Viper to Make its NASCAR Debut at This Year's Daytona 500

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known worldwide for his bold moves and ostentatious flare, legendary five-division world champion and boxing Hall of Famer Floyd "Money" Mayweather shook up the sporting world again today by announcing he will partner with sunglass giant Pit Viper when The Money Team Racing (TMTR) makes the long-awaited NASCAR Cup Series debut of its No. 50 Pit Viper Chevrolet at the Daytona 500 on February 20, 2022.

One of the fastest fighters in boxing history, Mayweather will have driver Kaz Grala behind the wheel of his new NASCAR NextGen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with an engine from ECR at the 64th Annual DAYTONA 500, held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

"I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me," Mayweather exclaimed. "With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand."

Kaz Grala will lead the fight on the track as TMTR's driver for select races in 2022. Grala has already proven success at Daytona as the youngest NASCAR winner in the track's storied history. The 23-year-old driver has finished in the top-10 in half of his NASCAR Cup Series races to date, including his debut where he drove through the field to an impressive seventh-place finish on the Daytona Road Course.

"It's an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather's entrance into NASCAR. It's a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences," said Grala. "I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen. We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up."

Calling the shots at the top of the pit box will be NASCAR Cup Series winning crew chief, Tony Eury Jr. The co-owner of TMT Racing, William Auchmoody, an associate of Mayweather's and a longtime member of the NASCAR community, will serve as the team's general manager. Brent Johnson of ONE Entertainment will handle Brand Mayweather activations along with James "P-Reala" McNair, president of The Money Team.

"This deal has been a long time coming and we are finally at the starting line," said William Auchmoody. "Every time we thought we would be able to hit the track, something happened, including a global pandemic. One thing I have learned from Floyd Mayweather is that sometimes your best offense is a great defense and now we are here going to our first race at this year's Daytona 500. We are very excited to be racing!"

StarCom Racing's Michael & Matt Kohler and Bill Woehlemann have a vested interest in the team as well.

"We are extremely thankful to TMTR for the opportunity to be a part of this team and are excited to join them on this journey," said Bill Woehlemann.

About Floyd "Money" Mayweather: Mayweather has won 15 world titles in five different weight classes. He has a perfect professional boxing record of 50 wins and no losses. He won a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Olympics. He won three U.S. Golden Gloves titles in three different weight classes. He also won the U.S national title at featherweight. In 2021, Mayweather was voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

About TMT Racing: TMT Racing was bred from the legacy of a winner that came from adversity, the undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather. We are a team that always remembers that we are undefeated if we advance our greater cause and inspire young winners to follow their dreams.

About Pit Viper: Conceived on the ski hill and born in the back of a van, like all ski bum dreams, Pit Viper is now an international, multi-million dollar company. Worn by the likes of Travis Pastrana, Rob Gronkowski, Tanner Hall, and Brehanna Daniels, Pit Viper specializes in functional - yet stylish sunglasses, apparel, throwing outrageous events and giving away cars. Dedicated to not taking life too seriously, Pit Viper stands by their motto: DEMAND RESPECT AND AUTHORITY. Visit: http://www.pitviper.com for more. Email pr@pitviper.com for more information.

Associate Partners: OMNI, a Social Media platform that rewards users, not shareholders because social media owes everything to the creators and consumers that make social networking special. For more information, go to OMNI.ai. Mane n Tail, "Originally formulated for horses, Mane 'n Tail consumers discovered the secret to longer fuller healthier hair."

About NASCAR: The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Known for its passionate fan base, one-of-a-kind playoff format, development of the modern sports sponsorship and commitment to enhancing auto racing through technology, NASCAR produces many of the most highly attended sporting events in the world.

