SavATree Merges with Lueders Companies, Expands Presence in Massachusetts

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, a leading provider of professional Tree, Shrub, and Lawn care, has announced a merger with Massachusetts based companies, Lueders Environmental and Lueders Tree & Landscape. This merger broadens SavATree's presence in Massachusetts, serving clients North, West, and South of Boston. The Medfield office marks SavATree's fifth Massachusetts operation, as they currently have branches in Cape Cod, Lincoln, Middleton, and Hanover.

For almost 40 years, Lueders Companies have been providing the highest quality of service, care, and professionalism to their client's. Michael and Connie Lueders, along with their dedicated team, will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality service and client relationships.

"We align so closely with SavATree's services, client care standards and thoughtful, scientific approach that we knew partnering with them would allow the integrity of our services and values to continue. Our long-term clients look to us to know and understand their properties. Joining forces with SavATree allows us to provide even more resources, training, and technologies," according to Michael and Connie Lueders.

"We're thrilled to partner with Michael and Connie Lueders who have built their business around a thoughtful approach to the environment and horticulture, while staying on the leading edge of best practices. Lueders Companies, like SavATree, is a customer-centric company, and we look forward to joining forces to service the relationships that Lueders Companies has gained the trust of over the years," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

About SavATree

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties helping our clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists deliver professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

