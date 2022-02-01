Worldwide Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence Industry to 2026 - Application in Delay Compensation and Loyalty Points Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence Market (2021-2026) by End Market, Application, Function, Deployment, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blockchain in Aerospace & Defence Market is estimated to be USD 1.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.64 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.55%.



Blockchain technology can help in maintaining a well-connected and transparent supply chain in the Aerospace and Defense industry. Rising demand for Blockchain in supply chain management, penetration of digital technologies such as advanced analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence in the airline industry, and the need to improve the operational efficiencies and automate the processes are some of the factors attributing to the growth of Blockchain in Aerospace and Defence market. The government has also planned to use technology in military applications, and such initiatives on technology support the development of this market.



However, factors like scalability, governance and cost of usage may hinder the market growth.



The Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence market is categorized into segments like End Market, Application, Function, Deployment, and Geography.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Zamna Technologies Ltd., Aeron Labs, Winding Tree, VeriTX Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Insolar Technologies GmbH, 3IPK, Cryptowerk Corp. Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, KPMG International, etc.



The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



