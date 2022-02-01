Power Knot collaborates with Microsoft to create the first solar powered biodigester

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that Dubai Creative Group and Power Knot have collaborated with Microsoft Dubai to create the first solar-powered biodigester in the world.
In 2021, the Microsoft Real Estate and Facilities Directorate (RE&F) team in Dubai implemented an exciting initiative: a solar-powered LFC biodigester for their restaurant. Microsoft set clear goals to become carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030 and purchased the LFC biodigester to help them achieve these goals. The digestate the machine outputs is used as a plant-organic fertilizer to create an even better office environment.
James Spearman, the UAE Sustainability lead at Microsoft, realized that, "By implementing the biodigester system here in our Dubai office, we're able to process our food waste locally directly contributing to those three goals and making out office and ultimately, the planet, a more sustainable place to work."
The LFC® Biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has ten different sizes that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC Biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
"We are committed to operate as efficiently as possible, and we are evolving to address our sustainability needs," said Sharon McGrath Dawson, FM Country Lead - UA, Oman, and Qatar. "This smart, solar powered machine breaks down food waste and turns it into liquid."
All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world without installing an app. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. All data that is available on the LFC touch screen is sent to the LFC Cloud where a user can easily create reports for stakeholders.
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.
For more information, access www.powerknot.com.
Media Contact: Cecillia Wong
Marketing Manager
Power Knot
(408) 889-8433
cecillia.wong@powerknot.biz
SOURCE Power Knot LLC
