Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Product, Model, Rotor Design, Intended Use, Application, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The global laboratory centrifuges market is projected to USD 2.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing R&D investments and research grants; rising technological advancements and innovative rotor designs; increasing prevalence of infectious diseases leading to a higher volume of sample testing & cell-based research in laboratory centrifuges; and widening applications of laboratory centrifuges. Also, Integration of automation and advanced features in laboratory centrifuges and emerging economies are anticipated to offer opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Equipment are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by product in 2021

Based on product, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into equipment and accessories. In 2020, the equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market. The large share of the equipment segment can be attributed to the requirement of the repeated purchase of accessories such as tubes, bottles, and buckets.

Benchtop centrifuges are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by model type in 2021

Based on model type, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into benchtop and floor-standing centrifuges. Among these, the benchtop centrifuges segment accounted for the larger market share since these centrifuges are cost-effective, versatile, easy to use, smaller in size, and considerably lighter in weight. These advantages have resulted in their increased adoption in the laboratory centrifuges market.

General purpose centrifuges are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by intended use in 2021

Based on intended use, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into clinical, preclinical, and general purpose centrifuges. The general purpose centrifuges segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to an increase in cellular research and the diagnosis of blood-related diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Fixed-angle rotors are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by rotor design in 2021

Based on rotor design, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into swinging-bucket rotors, fixed-angle rotors, vertical rotors, and other rotors based on rotor design. The fixed-angle rotors segment accounted for the largest share in the laboratory centrifuge equipment market in 2020. Factors such as increasing protein research activities and advantages associated with fixed-angle rotors such as fast runtime and excellent resolution are driving the growth of this market.

Diagnostics segment are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by application in 2021

Based on application, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into diagnostics, microbiology, cellomics, genomics, proteomics, blood component separation, and other applications (biochemical analysis and nanotechnology research). In 2020, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, owing to the rising prevalence of various diseases and the focus on ensuring early disease diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory centrifuges market for this application segment.

Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by end user in 2021

Based on end user, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into hospitals, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the laboratory centrifuges market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of diseases, coupled with the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis & treatment, increasing demand for blood, availability of novel and technologically advanced centrifuges for blood separation, and growing number of hospitals, especially in emerging countries, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the laboratory centrifuges market for hospitals.

North America commanded the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market in 2021

Based on region, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising R&D investments by government bodies, increasing emphasis on better management and the treatment of infectious diseases, and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Centrifuges Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Laboratory Centrifuges Market, by Product (2020)

4.3 Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Laboratory Centrifuges Market, by Region (2021-2026)

4.5 Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Investments and Research Grants

5.2.1.2 Rising Technological Advancements and Innovative Rotor Designs

5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Leads to a Higher Volume of Sample Testing & Cell-based Research in Laboratory Centrifuges

5.2.1.4 Widening Applications of Laboratory Centrifuges

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Long Equipment Lifespans

5.2.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Laboratory Centrifuges

5.2.2.3 High Equipment Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Automation and Advanced Features in Laboratory Centrifuges

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Possibilities of Mechanical, Chemical, and Fire Hazards

5.2.4.2 Exposure to Hazardous Aerosols and Lab-Acquired Infections

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Laboratory Centrifuges Market

5.3.1 Laboratory Centrifuges Market - Global Forecast to 2026

5.3.1.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Laboratory Centrifuges Market

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.2 Standards and Certifications

5.4.2.1 Canada

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4.1 Japan

5.4.4.1.1 Revision of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Law (PAL) and Implementation of the New PMD Act in Japan

5.4.4.2 China

5.4.4.3 India

5.4.4.4 Australia

5.4.4.4.1 TGA Device Classification

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Conventional Centrifuges and the Challenges

5.5.2 Advanced/Next-Generation Centrifugation: Functionality, Safety, and Ease of Use

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import Data for HS Code 842119, by Country, 2016-2020 (USD Million)

5.7.2 Export Data for HS Code 842119, by Country, 2016-2020 (USD Million)

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11 Ecosystem Analysis

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.14 Ranges/Scenarios

6 Laboratory Centrifuges Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Multipurpose Centrifuges

6.2.1.1 Wide Range of Laboratory Applications and the High Versatility of Multipurpose Centrifuges Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.2.2 Microcentrifuges

6.2.2.1 Laboratory Microcentrifuges Have a Wide Range of Applications in Pcr Set-Up and Nucleic Acid & Protein-based Reactions

6.2.3 Ultracentrifuges

6.2.3.1 Ultracentrifuges are Actively Used in Nanoparticles, Exosomes, Viral, and Biomolecule Isolation

6.2.3.2 Preparative Ultracentrifuges

6.2.3.2.1 Preparative Ultracentrifuges Accounted for the Largest Share of the Ultracentrifuges Market in 2020

6.2.3.3 Analytical Ultracentrifuges

6.2.3.3.1 Analytical Ultracentrifuges are Used to Determine Sedimentation Velocity and Equilibrium

6.2.4 Minicentrifuges

6.2.5 Other Centrifuges

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Rotors

6.3.2 Tubes

6.3.3 Centrifuge Bottles

6.3.4 Centrifuge Buckets

6.3.5 Centrifuge Plates

6.3.6 Other Centrifuge Accessories

7 Laboratory Centrifuge Equipment Market, by Model Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Benchtop Centrifuges

7.2.1 Benchtop Centrifuges Have a High Adoption Rate due to Their Compact Size and Wide Range of Applications

7.3 Floor-Standing Centrifuges

7.3.1 Floor-Standing Centrifuges are Suitable for Centrifuging High Volumes of Standard Tubes and Processing Large-Volume Samples

8 Laboratory Centrifuge Equipment Market, by Rotor Design

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed-Angle Rotors

8.2.1 Fixed-Angle Rotors Accounted for the Largest Share in 2020 Owing to Their Use in Protein Research, Spinning Operations, and Pelleting Applications

8.3 Swinging-Bucket Rotors

8.3.1 Growing Use of Clinical Centrifuges and Increasing Research on Tissue Cultures are Driving the Adoption of Swinging-Bucket Rotors

8.4 Vertical Rotors

8.4.1 Vertical Rotors Have Vast Applications in Isopycnic Separation

8.5 Other Rotors

9 Laboratory Centrifuges Market, by Intended Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 General Purpose Centrifuges

9.2.1 Vast Application Areas of General Purpose Centrifuges Drives Its Adoption in the Market

9.3 Clinical Centrifuges

9.3.1 Clinical Centrifuges Have a Broad Range of Applications

9.4 Preclinical Centrifuges

9.4.1 Increasing Collaborations to Facilitate Preclinical Trials and the Global Burden of Cancer to Drive the Market Growth of Preclinical Centrifuges

10 Laboratory Centrifuges Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Diagnostics

10.2.1 Diagnostics Dominated the Market in 2020 with the High Numbers of Diagnostic Tests for the Infectious and Chronic Diseases

10.3 Microbiology

10.3.1 Rising Research in Microbiology to Increase the Demand for Centrifuges

10.4 Cellomics

10.4.1 Increasing Research Trends in Cellomics and a Rising Disease Prevalence to Drive the Growth of this Application Segment

10.5 Genomics

10.5.1 Genomics is the Fastest-Growing Application Segment of the Laboratory Centrifuges Market During the Forecast Period

10.6 Proteomics

10.6.1 Increasing Importance of Proteomics Research Across Biological Research to Drive the Growth of this Application Segment

10.7 Blood Component Separation

10.7.1 Increasing Prevalence of Blood-Related Diseases to Drive the Growth of this Application Segment

10.8 Other Applications

11 Laboratory Centrifuges Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospitals

11.2.1 Increasing Government Support for Public Hospitals and Improvements in Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive the Market Growth

11.3 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

11.3.1 Increased Production of Protein-based Drugs is Expected to Drive the Market Growth for this End-user Segment

11.4 Academic & Research Institutes

11.4.1 Increasing Funding for Life Science & Biotechnology Research from Governments and Non-Profit Organizations Supports the Growth of this Segment

12 Laboratory Centrifuges Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

13.2.1 Overview of the Strategies Adopted by Key Players in the Laboratory Centrifuges Market

13.3 Revenue Analysis

13.4 Market Share Analysis

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Major Players)

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Pervasive Players

13.5.3 Emerging Leaders

13.5.4 Participants

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (SMEs/Startups)

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Starting Blocks

13.6.3 Responsive Companies

13.6.4 Dynamic Companies

13.7 Competitive Benchmarking

13.7.1 Company Product Footprint (25 Companies)

13.7.2 Company Regional Footprint

13.7.3 Company Footprint

13.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

13.8.1 Product Launches

13.8.2 Other Developments

13.8.3 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.1.2 Danaher Corporation

14.1.3 Eppendorf AG

14.1.4 Kubota Corporation

14.1.5 Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

14.1.6 Nuaire

14.1.7 Qiagen N.V.

14.1.8 Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

14.1.9 Hermle Labortechnik GmbH

14.1.10 Sartorius AG

14.1.11 Cardinal Health

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Centurion Scientific

14.2.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

14.2.3 Agilent Technologies

14.2.4 Haier Biomedical

14.2.5 Antylia Scientific (Cole-Parmer India Pvt. Ltd.)

14.2.6 Heal Force

14.2.7 Benchmark Scientific

14.2.8 Vision Scientific Co. Ltd

14.2.9 Meditech Technologies India Private Limited

14.2.10 Laby Instruments Industry

14.2.11 Kay & Company

14.2.12 Narang Medical Limited

14.2.13 Remi Group

15 Appendix

