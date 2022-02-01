JENCAP GROUP ACQUIRES DELTA GENERAL AGENCY CORPORATION, Expands Brokerage and MGA Capabilities in Texas

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) announced today that it has agreed to acquire the assets of Delta General Agency Corporation (Delta), a full-service specialty wholesale brokerage and managing general agency (MGA) based in Houston, TX. Delta will operate under the auspices of the Jencap Insurance Services division.

Mark Maher, President of Jencap, stated, "Delta's strong wholesale brokerage and binding authority expertise is strategically aligned with Jencap. This partnership will expand and strengthen Jencap's commercial and personal lines capabilities in Texas and position us for significant growth in that territory."

"For over 60 years, our company has maintained a reputation of integrity, financial strength, innovative insurance products and extraordinary customer service," said Bill Fink, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delta. "These core values perfectly align with Jencap and we look forward to serving our agency and carrier partners with the enhanced resources that Jencap will provide."

About Delta General Agency Corporation

Delta General Agency Corporation was formed in 1959 to provide Texas retail producers access to specialized insurance facilities, and their capabilities grew from there. Delta is a wholesale intermediary for approximately 50 admitted and non-admitted special risk carriers. For more information, visit: DeltaIns.com

About Jencap Group

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 17,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com.

Media Contact

Kathryn Smith, Managing Director of Marketing, Jencap Group, 678-951-5183, Kathryn.smith@jencapgroup.com

SOURCE Jencap Group