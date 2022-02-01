Dr. Barbara Alexander Joins HealthTrackRx Advisory Board

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's leading polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing lab, today announced Barbara Alexander, MD, MHS, who recently served as President of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), has joined its advisory board. Dr. Alexander is among the nation's foremost thought leaders in the field of infectious diseases in the areas of infection detection, treatment and the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.

"Dr. Alexander's expertise in infectious disease and diagnostics will offer HealthTrackRx invaluable insight," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx. "Her guidance will be instrumental as we work to transform the laboratory experience with custom solutions that accelerate answers to patients."

Dr. Alexander is an internationally recognized expert in her field, previously serving as a member of the FDA Division of Microbiology Devices Advisory Panel, Chair of the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute Subcommittee on Antifungal Susceptibility Testing and Associate Deputy Editor of the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal. She is Professor of Medicine and Pathology at Duke University School of Medicine, where she serves as Director of Transplant Infectious Diseases Services, Head of the Clinical Mycology Laboratory and Director of the NIH-funded Transplant Infectious Diseases Physician-Scientist Training Program.

She has lectured internationally and has published over 175 scientific articles, book chapters and white papers and has co-authored numerous Clinical & Laboratory Standards Institute Standards Documents. Dr. Alexander is board certified in medical technology, internal medicine, medical microbiology and infectious diseases. She also has formal training in clinical research, including laboratory test validation and clinical trial design and execution.

"HealthTrackRx is transforming the rapid delivery of PCR diagnostics for infectious diseases at a critical time for the world," said Dr. Alexander. "As the COVID pandemic has so clearly demonstrated, there is a tremendous opportunity and urgent need to push diagnostics forward, which is my area of research and academic expertise. We are in a critical window in this nation during which diagnostics are finally in the spotlight, providing the potential to revolutionize infectious disease testing, especially for rural and underserved communities. I am excited to be working with HealthTrackRx to fulfill this potential by developing clinical innovations that will get people better faster."

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to clinicians nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has mobilized accurate clinical decisions through advances in pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. HealthTrackRx is among a limited number of labs in the U.S. granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Molecular Laboratory Developed (LDT) COVID-19 Authorized Test. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE HealthTrackRx, Inc.