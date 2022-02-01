COMMISSIONING OF THE WIND FARM DEVELOPED BY KRUGER ENERGY AND KAHNAWÀ:KE SUSTAINABLE ENERGIES

Wind turbines in Saint-Rémi and Saint-Michel are starting to produce

SAINT-RÉMI, QC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Des Cultures Renewable Energy announces the commissioning of the Des Cultures Wind Farm in Saint-Rémi and Saint-Michel. The 24-MW project, created through a partnership between Kruger Energy and Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies (KSE), has received the green light from Hydro-Québec to officially start operations.

The wind farm will power the equivalent of more than 2,500 homes and sell renewable electricity – generated by six wind turbines – to Hydro-Québec for at least 20 years. Hosting municipalities and numerous landowners will benefit greatly from this initiative whose economic benefits are estimated at $15 M.

"On behalf of the Mohawks of Kahnawà:ke, Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies is extremely proud to carry out this project with its partner, Kruger Energy. The project is a great example of how Indigenous people, the business community and local governments can work together to balance the needs of people and the planet," said Bud Morris, President of KSE.

This sustainable development initiative, which represents an investment of $70 M, with $50 M spent in Québec, will strengthen the local economy.

"The Des Cultures Wind Farm Project owes its success to the trust built between the Kahnawà:ke Mohawk community and us. I would therefore like to point out just how much mutual respect and care for local community needs are values that should never be overlooked during project development. Kruger Energy is delighted to start operating the Wind Farm, laying the groundwork for what we hope will be a strong, long-term partnership," said Jean Roy, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Kruger Energy.

The Des Cultures Wind Farm Project is the culmination of a public consultation process and regulatory proceedings, including an environmental impact assessment.

Work began in August 2020 and was completed in December 2021. This project would have been impossible without the support of the residents of the municipalities of Saint-Rémi and Saint-Michel, and of numerous landowners in Montérégie.

Inauguration

An outdoor event celebrating the inauguration of the Des Cultures Wind Farm will be held once the situation permits.

To obtain complete details related to the Des Cultures Wind Farm Project, please go to projeteoliendescultures.com.

To download pictures (photo credit @ Des Cultures Renewable Energy): bit.ly/3ugov1G.

About Kruger Energy

Kruger Energy, a business unit of Kruger Inc., specializes in the development and management of green and renewable energy power plants. Kruger Inc. and Kruger Energy own and manage 38 production sites, ranging from hydroelectric, wind and solar power plants to biomass cogeneration plants, and whose total installed capacity exceeds 540 MW. (www.krugerenergy.com)

About KSE

Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies was founded in 2010 as a subsidiary of the Kahnawà:ke Economic Development Commission. Its mission is to help meet energy demands by developing renewable energy projects that are respectful of the natural world, reduce our collective energy footprint, and generate revenue, employment opportunities and other benefits for the host communities, Kahnawà:ke, and the surrounding regions.

SOURCE Kruger Energy