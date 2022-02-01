Independent Luxury Shoe Line Tucci Di Lusso Launches Elite Access Program

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned luxury shoe line Tucci Di Lusso announced today the 'Make a Stepment' Kickstarter Campaign, providing elite access to upcoming shoe releases. During Black History Month, funders receive 40% off the retail price of shoes purchased from the independent fashion line and exclusive access to upcoming products.
The Kickstarter campaign will help independent designer Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, a Nigerian immigrant behind the successful TucciPolo brand, launch production of Tucci Di Lusso's premium shoe line. Funders are entered to win a custom-made pair of men's single buckle burnished brown sandals and a luxury shoe kit that includes a shoehorn, polish, and dust bag. The winner will work with Mbiamnozie to create the perfect pair, featuring a personalized engraving on the heel.
"How many dress shoes do you remember for the right reason? Tucci Di Lusso's handcrafted luxury will change your view on dress shoes," says Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, founder, Tucci Di Lusso. "If you can't name a pair in your closet today, it's time to try Tucci Di Lusso. Our Kickstarter campaign supports the growth of this independent fashion brand and offers you a chance to win a pair of handcrafted shoes!"
Expansion of the Tucci Di Lusso product line will lower costs and provide more people access to independent brand's handcrafted leather shoes. A $749 pledge includes one pair of handcrafted dress boots, at a savings of $600+. A $699 pledge includes one pair of lace-up Oxford Dress Shoes, a discount of $550. Campaign pledges of $559 receive a pair of Python Leather Sneakers, a $300 discount. With a pledge of $489, funders receive one pair of handcrafted moccasins or loafers, at a discount of $370. A $449 pledge earns $300 off of a pair of Italian Handcrafted Leather Mules, and a $399 pledge includes a pair of handcrafted men's leather sandals.
Tucci Di Lusso's handcrafted shoes and leather accessories are available for purchase in the company's online storefront. The independent luxury fashion brand is owned and operated in Houston by designer Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, who launched TucciPolo shoes six years ago while earning his MBA from the University of Bridgeport. Mbiamnozie and the company relocated to Houston in 2021, where he continues to create unique luxury shoe designs for distinguished shoppers across the country. The brand features exotic materials, including alligator, crocodile, stingray, ostrich, and lizard.
Visit the Kickstarter Campaign today.
About Tucci Di Lusso
Tucci Di Lusso is a premium handmade shoes and accessories brand for men and women of distinction. The luxury brand offers a wide selection of handmade luxury Italian leather dress shoes, luxury sport sneakers, boots, wallets, bags other leather goods and accessories. Tucci Di Lusso shoes are designed with class and elegance in mind, while delivering comfort and durability. Tucci Di Lusso's innovative designs and quality craftsmanship adds a modern touch to luxury goods.
Media contact:
Tochukwu Mbiamnozie
328934@email4pr.com
(866) 335-8776
SOURCE Tucci Di Lusso Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
