MADISON GROUP REVEALS NEW CONSTRUCTION UPDATES FOR FULLY INTEGRATED NOBU RESIDENCES WITH FIRST GLIMPSE OF THE 'HISTORIC FAÇADE' AND RETAIL SPACE

Madison Group provides construction updates for the highly anticipated, and Canada's first, Nobu Residences, with occupancy planned for 2022.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Madison Group, a leading real estate development company with properties in Toronto and New York City, unveils further details and updates for Nobu Residences Toronto, a dynamic project featuring Canada's first Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant. For the first time, Madison Group officially releases renderings of the historic façade and entrance, with a glimpse into the redefined Mercer Street. This transformative development will become an anchor in the heart of Toronto's popular Entertainment District as the first, fully integrated residence.

The architecture and interior design for Nobu Residences Toronto, envisioned by acclaimed Toronto-based Teeple Architects and interior design firm, Studio Munge, will celebrate thoughtful living and superior craftsmanship. Nobu Residences Toronto will be dedicated to distinguished luxury, incorporating historical facades from the Pilkington Glass Factory, maintaining the integrity of iconic elements while fusing striking architectural details in a contemporary aesthetic. The fashionable lifestyle residences will feature 650 condominium suites in two dramatic 45-storey towers, and a podium complete with state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor amenities as well as 6,000 sq. ft. of commercial retail space.

"Construction for the fully-integrated Nobu Residences is well underway with the first scheduled occupancy to be in 2022. We couldn't be more excited to be closing in on this transformative project that will anchor a re-envisioned Mercer Street" says Josh Zagdanski, Vice-President High-Rise, Madison Group.

Recent construction updates include:

Concrete forming continues on level 13 on the east tower and level 16 on the west tower

Glass panels are currently being installed on level 8 for both east and west towers

The heritage façade retention has been removed and the restoration work and interior finishers are scheduled to start Spring 2022

New commercial and retail leasing opportunities are currently available at the ground and second level of the future Nobu Residences. "We're looking forward to welcoming new, top-tier tenants to this fantastic opportunity to become a part of this first-of-its-kind project," says Danielle Singer, Vice President, Leasing & Hospitality, Madison Group. "Nobu Toronto is set to be Toronto's new it-spot, making for a prime location for many businesses that wish to align their brand with the prestige and excitement of Canada's first integrated Nobu Residences, Hotel and Restaurant."

For further information on new leasing opportunities, please contact listing agents Alex Edmison, alex.edmison@cbre.com and Alrin Markowitz, alrin.markowitz@cbre.com.

Further updates for the highly anticipated Nobu Hotel and Restaurant will be released later this year in Spring 2022. For access to download renderings and construction images, please see here. Additional information on Nobu Residences Toronto can be found by visiting: noburesidences.ca.

ABOUT MADISON GROUP

Toronto-based Madison Group is a widely diversified real estate development company with extensive experience in creating master planned communities, award winning high-rise and low-rise residential projects, and a substantial portfolio of office and commercial properties in Toronto and New York City. For over 55 years, Madison Group has been defined by the talent, dedication and passion of its team; focused on setting the standard for value, design and customer satisfaction.

www.madisongroup.ca

ABOUT WESTDALE PROPERTIES

For more than 60 years, Westdale has owned, managed, and developed real estate across Canada. Westdale is committed to creating positive experiences for thousands of people who call their buildings home, and for those who work and shop at their properties. This commitment extends to partners, suppliers, and a team of over 200 dedicated employees. With a core business in multifamily residential real estate, Westdale has expanded to include a portfolio of retail, office, and industrial properties. Westdale is also actively involved in a number of significant urban residential developments across the country, including projects in Toronto, Calgary, and Halifax.

www.westdaleproperties.com

ABOUT NOBU HOSPITALITY

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. The natural growth of Nobu hospitality built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel and restaurant management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas and was subsequently named one of the Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor and subsequently Luxury Travel Advisor's Award of Excellence. The Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila opened in 2014 and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in 2016 and will be followed by Nobu Hotels in London, Malibu, Riyadh, Los Cabos, Chicago, Bahrain and Toronto. Nobu is strategically focused on further expanding its global portfolio of hotels through a solid development pipeline.

www.nobuhospitality.com

SOURCE Madison Group