Colorado Based Ziggi's Coffee Celebrates the Season of Love

MEAD, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziggi's Coffee is spreading the love throughout the entire month of February through their "Season of Love" campaign. From February 1st – 28th, Ziggi's is offering various deals to show their appreciation for their customers. In addition, this month features a festive, limited time drink, the Red Hot Latte, and a delicious Red Velvet Cake Pop.

"Our customers are at the heart of our company, and we are delighted to show them how much they mean to us throughout the month of February," said Kathryn Bleeker, Director of Marketing at Ziggi's Coffee. "We have selected unique offerings for our customers to enjoy. From our Red Hot Latte to special deals multiple times a week, we are hoping our customers feel the love this season."

The Season of Love includes:

Red Hot Latte:

White chocolate and cinnamon flavors are combined with milk and full-bodied espresso topped with whipped cream and a crushed cinnamon candy topping. This drink can be made with sugar-free syrup and served either hot, iced or blended.

Month-Long Deals:

Get More On Mondays- Buy one drink, get one 50% off*.

Wake Up Wednesdays- Get a free extra shot of espresso**.

Sticker Saturdays- Get a free limited-edition sticker***.

Other Specials:

February 6th-14th – Receive 10% off all merchandise****.

February 11th – Double punches for any Red Hot Latte purchase.

February 13th – Tray Day! Receive 4 drinks for just $15*****.

Mark your calendars, find your local Ziggi's and share in the love with these incredible offers.

All offers cannot be combined with any other special offers or discounts. Excludes online and mobile app orders. Offers valid during normal business hours on day of promotion from 2/1/2022-2/28/2022 only. Product offers and valid dates are subject to change without notice. Product selection may vary.

*Must purchase one drink at full price to receive one additional drink of equal or lesser value for 50% off. Offer excludes bottled beverages.

**Offer limited to one additional espresso shot for espresso-based drinks and chai tea only. Excludes all other menu drinks and cannot be redeemed as a separate drink.

***Available for a limited time while supplies last.

****Excludes gift card, bottled beverage and menu item purchases. Offer valid in-store only. Products may vary based on location and availability.

*****Excludes 32 oz. drinks and bottled beverages. All other drink sizes are available and are eligible to receive a punch on a Ziggi's punch card. The tray must be filled with four (4) drinks to receive discount. Applicable tax will be applied.

About Ziggi's Coffee

Ziggi's Coffee, recently ranked on the 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi's Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi's Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 48 locations nationwide and over 100 additional units in development, Ziggi's Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

