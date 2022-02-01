Healogics 2022 Healing Can't Wait Program Raises Awareness about the Impact of Heart Health on Wound Healing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics, the nation's leading provider of advanced wound care services, as part of their 2022 Healing Can't Wait program, is promoting awareness of heart health and its impact to wound healing through their seventh annual Heart Health Awareness campaign. Throughout Heart Health Awareness Month, Healogics will work to spread awareness about how cardiovascular diseases can affect the wound healing process.
An alarming 48 percent of Americans currently suffer from cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease can take many forms:
- Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- Peripheral Artery Disease(PAD)
- Vascular Insufficiency Diseases
These conditions may lead to blockages that obstruct the flow of blood, hindering the delivery of oxygen and nutrition needed for proper wound healing, impeding the healing process.
In recognition of the rising rate of amputations due to COVID-19 related treatment delays, the American Heart Association aims to reduce amputations 20% by 2030 through increased peripheral artery disease awareness, and diagnosis and early intervention of cardiovascular-related wounds. It's a mission that Healogics is proud to share.
"It is important that those living with chronic wounds, as well as those who are at risk, understand the role heart health has in wound healing," said David Bassin, Healogics Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout February, we seek to educate our communities and health care providers in an effort to improve access to wound care for all that need it."
The affect heart health can have to wound healing is a concern for many of the approximately 8 million people in the United States already living with a non-healing wound. The Healogics Heart Health campaign is part of the year-long 2022 Healing Can't Wait program, dedicated to empowering both patients and healthcare providers with resources to help improve health, heal wounds and prevent amputations.
Click here to download 2022 Heart Health Infographic
To learn more, visit the 2022 Heart Health webpage.
About Healogics
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.
SOURCE Healogics, LLC
