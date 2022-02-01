SAI360 Recognized in 2022 Now Tech Report for Third-Party Risk Management

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360's suite of healthcare-focused GRC modules, SAI360 Healthcare GRC, has been listed in Forrester's 2022 overview: 'Now Tech: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q1 2022.'

Forrester recognizes SAI360 Healthcare GRC as one of six 'large established players.'

Kelvin Dickenson, SVP and General Manager of GRC at SAI360 said: "SAI360 Healthcare GRC has long been a scaled, focused and widely adopted solution that addresses the specific and complex risk and compliance needs of the US healthcare market. We believe this recognition by Forrester as a large, established player is testament to our team and the support of our broad base of US healthcare customers."

Dickenson continued: "The Covid-19 pandemic, combined with increased digitization and greater emphasis on measuring Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) in healthcare is creating a new risk landscape. We are excited to support the US healthcare industry as it adopts new processes to meet increasing regulatory, risk and administrative demands. SAI360 Healthcare GRC allows US healthcare organizations to see, manage, monitor and control risk and gives them confidence to work with third-parties essential to their business — from downstream healthcare organizations, Medicare-approved providers, insurance teams, to all other third parties."

The Forrester report highlights how the "third-party ecosystem is growing at an unprecedented rate as firms leverage the expertise and innovation of third parties to support business priorities, create market differentiation, and accelerate their shift to digital business."

The report cautions and adds: "Third-party relationships also introduce new risks that can negatively impact a firm's business, regulatory standing, reputation, and resilience. TPRM platforms help firms create a framework and automate processes to identify risks, maintain compliance, and evaluate exposure across multiple risk categories and throughout the lifecycle of the relationship."

Relied on by North American hospitals, managed care organizations, clinics, administrative centers, and insurance companies, SAI360 Healthcare GRC allows provider- and payer-side healthcare organizations to fully see and manage risk in their business partner, vendor and delegated entity networks.

Recent updates to SAI360 Healthcare GRC include new pre-configured best-practices to deliver rapid time to value for US healthcare organizations; an updated risk portal to ensure quick, secure access to all data, files, and services; and Regulatory Compliance Manager where healthcare organizations can track, manage, and keep up with new regulations, mandates, and rules.

SAI360 Healthcare GRC is part of SAI360's integrated risk management platform, which delivers capabilities spanning GRC for all industries and markets, Ethics & Compliance Learning, and EHS & Sustainability to all sectors across the globe.

About SAI360

SAI360 (formerly SAI Global) is a leading provider of GRC, Learning, EHS, and Sustainability software. Our cloud-first platform contains flexible, scalable, and configurable modules for a better vantage point on risk management. Our unified approach to risk management is what sets us apart, helping organizations across the globe manage risk, create trust, and achieve business resilience for over 25 years.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, SAI360 operates across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific. Discover more at SAI360.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and request a demo to see the platform in action.

