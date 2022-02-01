Ironside HR Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 "Best of Staffing" Client Award

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources, an award winning healthcare recruitment and staffing agency announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.
On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at www.clearlyrated.com/solutions.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.
Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare talent acquisition firm, headquartered in Dallas, TX established in July 2011. The founders are Doug (CEO) and Kara (COO) Carter, the company's present day Executive board leaders. The Ironside firm was founded with the mission to design a staffing company that would operate on a unique business model, allowing cost-efficient metrics for a diversity of healthcare and medical clientele nationwide.
https://www.ironsidehr.com
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12903352
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE Ironside Human Resources
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.