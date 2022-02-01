Ironside HR Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 "Best of Staffing" Client Award

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources, an award winning healthcare recruitment and staffing agency announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.

On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at www.clearlyrated.com/solutions.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare talent acquisition firm, headquartered in Dallas, TX established in July 2011. The founders are Doug (CEO) and Kara (COO) Carter, the company's present day Executive board leaders. The Ironside firm was founded with the mission to design a staffing company that would operate on a unique business model, allowing cost-efficient metrics for a diversity of healthcare and medical clientele nationwide.

