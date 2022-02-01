SkillSource Learning Partners Promotes Alicia Shevetone to Interim Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillSource Learning Partners (SLP), a global provider of learning and performance consulting services today announced that Alicia Shevetone, current Executive Vice President for SLP, has been promoted to Interim Chief Executive Officer. In response to the firm's double-digit growth and expanded services in Diversity & Inclusion, Sales Transformation, and Industrial/Organizational Psychology, SLP's Board of Directors approved Shevetone's appointment in an ongoing effort to scale the business in 2022 and beyond.
"Alicia's leadership through the pandemic has propelled the business forward during a very challenging time" said SLP Chairman, D. John Miller. "We are thrilled to recognize her efforts and are excited about positioning SkillSource as the firm of choice for performance consulting across the learning spectrum."
Shevetone is bullish about the broader market for professional services, particularly in Talent Development. She attributes SLP's success, in large part, to the team's effort to put the L&D community back to work, a service for which we've never charged. "We doubled down on our performance consulting model in an effort to give back. We are confident it was the right thing to do for our clients as they navigate changes in their workforce strategy."
Contact: Eric Domke, +14088282062, eric@skillsourcelearning.com
SOURCE SkillSource Learning Partners
