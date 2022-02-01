Greenberg Traurig's Timothy Long Co-Chairs Wage & Hour Litigation Conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Timothy Long will co-chair the 2022 Wage & Hour Litigation and Management live webinar. Part One of the two-part conference takes place Feb. 11; Part Two Feb. 25. The program runs from 9–12:30 p.m. PST both days.

The annual event hosted by Bridgeport Continuing Education will explore the changing aspects of wage and hour law litigation, a sub-practice of labor and employment law. Topics across both days will include the legal landscape of PAGA (Private Attorney General Act), implications for the gig economy as it relates to the landmark Dynamex case, and wage and hour litigation as it relates to remote and low-wage workers. Trial counsel will also share strategies for winning cases and successful mediations and settlements.

Long is a Chambers & Partner's ranked employment attorney and the practice leader of the Greenberg Traurig Sacramento office's Labor & Employment Practice, splitting his time with the Los Angeles office. He has litigated a wide variety of national wage and hour employment matters, including exemption, incentive compensation, independent contractor, off-the-clock, meal and rest, pay practice, and PAGA claims. Long frequently writes and lectures on issues stemming from litigating complex employment matters, including class, collective, and representative actions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

