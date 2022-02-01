Phillips School of Nursing Launches Innovative Tuition-Free Program to Advance Nurses With Associate's Degrees to Bachelor's Degrees

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel (PSON) announced today the launch of the Upward Mobility Program, a first-of-its kind 15-month degree program that will enable nurses with associate degrees to earn a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) and advance their careers with their tuition fully covered through a two-year service commitment to the Mount Sinai Health System.

"Through the Upward Mobility Program, PSON is offering both seasoned nurses and new graduates at the associate degree level an opportunity that otherwise would not be available to them to work in a world-renowned health system as they earn their baccalaureate degree and progress toward leadership positions within the health profession," said Todd F. Ambrosia, DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, FNAP, Dean of the Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel. "We are also making the process easy and convenient by covering the complete cost of training from day one through the two-year commitment, which offers participating nurses the added benefit of job stability. I am not aware of any other health system that has partnered with a school of nursing to offer a program like this."

Nurses hired for the program will work and train in cohorts at each of the eight hospitals in the Mount Sinai Health System. New nurses hired and current Mount Sinai nurses with associate's degrees who enroll, will join one of three semesters (Spring, Summer and Fall) that will be offered annually. During the program, participants will function as registered nurses 80 percent of the time with the remaining 20 percent devoted to paid study time. Training will include clinical simulations, didactics—which will be offered virtually—and evidence-based projects. Nurses also have the option to specialize in fields such as perioperative, labor and delivery, emergency room, and critical care.

Interviews for the first cohort have already begun with classes commencing in the summer semester of this year,. The goal is to enroll 120 nurses during the program's first year—a target that will help create a dedicated stream of nursing talent for Mount Sinai.

"This program enables us to engage nurses, many of whom are at an early stage in their careers, and fill critical positions within the Health System almost immediately upon hiring them," said Dr. Ambrosia. "This will not only help to stabilize our Health System over the long term, but also ensure we have fully trained nurses who are able to support our mission to continually achieve improvements in patient outcomes and satisfaction rates."

For more information about the program, please call or email Tuan Le at 917-623-7921 or Tuan.Le@mountsinai.org.

About Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Founded in 1904, PSON is dedicated to the professional education of undergraduate nursing. Because it is part of Mount Sinai Beth Israel, students benefit from an impressive array of clinical experiences, in the hospital and in the community, throughout the Mount Sinai Health System. In addition to the RN to BSN, the school offers an Accelerated BSN. The school has designed a variety of innovative curricula responding to the special needs of working adults interested in entering the nursing profession, nurses interested in advancing their careers, and foreign-educated physicians and nurses who wish to pursue nursing practice in the United States. In 2014, the National League of Nursing designated the school a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education in the category of Student Learning and Professional Development. Located in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, convenient to public transportation, the school currently enrolls close to 300 students. In addition to CCNE, the School is accredited in nursing for its baccalaureate program by the New York State Board of Regents and the Commissioner of Education.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" among the country's best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek's "The World's Best Smart Hospitals" ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

