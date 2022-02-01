Sports Power Brunch Presented By Champion Announces 2022 Honorees Recognizing Leading Women In Sports; Vanessa Bryant Named Inaugural "Be Your Own Champion" Award Honoree

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports today announced Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel, as the Presenting Sponsor at the third annual event and unveiled the complete list of distinguished honorees.

The 2022 Sports Power Brunch presented by Champion will be held during the most exciting week in sports on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, CA. Hosted by Eboni K. Williams, Executive Producer and Host of 'REVOLT Black News,' the event recognizes leading women who have made an indelible mark in the sports industry. This year, four groundbreaking women will be celebrated for their contributions to the field: Vanessa Bryant, President of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation; Natalie White, Senior Vice President, Los Angeles Sparks; Denise White, CEO & Founder, EAG Sports Management; and Terri Hines, Executive Vice President, Communications, FOX Sports.

Named as one of top 10 events to attend by The Atlantan Magazine, this annual event takes place during Super Bowl week in each host city. Created in 2019 by LaTonya Story, CEO of LPS Consulting PR, the 20-year sports communications and marketing professional has curated a memorable experience with this highly anticipated annual event that encourages and empowers women to continue to thrive and excel in the sports industry and beyond. Attendees enjoy a day filled with empowerment, inspired conversations and networking with today's sports, entertainment, and business industry leaders.

"Creating The Sports Power Brunch has been a labor of love and faith," states Story. "I could not have imagined the overwhelming amount of support and enthusiasm for an idea that has turned into reality. This year's stellar lineup of honorees exemplify that not only can women excel in sports but shatter the glass ceiling in a male-dominated industry. I want everyone who attends the event to experience the brilliance and creativity of women and leave with the confidence in knowing that together we can move mountains."

Headlining the list of remarkable women in sports honorees, Vanessa Bryant has been named the inaugural Be Your Own Champion Award recipient for her commitment to youth and the community through her leadership of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. In honor of the legacy, vision and in loving memory of her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, the organization was founded to create a positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports.

"The Champion brand stands for inclusion in sports, and we're proud to support this event honoring great women leaders in sports," said Maria Teza, Senior Vice President, Champion North America. "These leaders truly exemplify the spirit of our brand, which we call 'Be Your Own Champion,' by expressing themselves and playing the game by their own rules."

Platinum Sponsor, CANTU, an award-winning hair care brand, will host the Power Player Networking Mixer as well as sponsor the Power of Spirit Honoree Award. Music will be provided by DJShai.

Each year the event donates partial proceeds to a nonprofit organization; such recipients have included The Power of Girls and Winning Edge Leadership Academy. The 2022 charity will be the American Cancer Society. Additional sponsors include National Football League, WarnerMedia, FOX Sports, NFLPA, Marcell Von Berlin, and Talley & Twine Watch Company.

The 2022 Sports Power Brunch Honorees are recognized in the following categories:

Be Your Own Champion Award Honoree presented by Champion

Vanessa Bryant, President

Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

Power of Spirit Award Honoree presented by CANTU

Terri Hines, Executive Vice President, Communications

FOX Sports

She-Mogul Award Honoree presented by National Football League

Denise White, CEO & Founder

EAG Sports Management

Trailblazer Award Honoree presented by LPS Consulting PR

Natalie White, Senior Vice President

Los Angeles Sparks

Past Honorees have included Amy Trask (Chairman of the Board of Big3, CBS Sports analyst), Lisa Salters (Monday Night Football & NBA Reporter, E:60 Co-Host, ESPN), Melanie Few (Founder & Exec. Producer, Super Bowl Gospel Celebration), Natara Holloway (Vice President of Strategic Planning & Business Development, NFL), Charece Williams-Gee (Senior Sports Marketing Manager & Head of NBA Partnerships, PepsiCo), Pam Oliver (Senior Correspondent & NFL Reporter, FOX Sports), Katie Sowers (former Offensive Assistant Coach, San Francisco 49ers), Terri Jackson-Carmichael (Executive Director, WNBA Players Association) and Gina Scott (Vice President of Partner Services, NFLPA).

The event will include three informative panels with trailblazing women in sports:

Dealmakers – She Changed the Game presented by Champion

Let's Talk: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion presented by National Football League

Self-Care & Wellness for Women in the Workplace presented by WarnerMedia

Panelists include: Maria Teza, Senior Vice President Champion North America, Hanesbrands; Josephine Martinez, Senior Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, NFL; Dr. China Jude, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Denver Broncos; Tanesha Wade, Senior Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Chicago Bears; Jaia Thomas, Esq., Founder & CEO, Diverse Representation; Johnita P. Due, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, WarnerMedia News and Sports; Arielle Chambers, Founder, HighlightHER; Jacquelyn Dahl, CEO 1UP Sports Marketing; Kimberly Miale, General Counsel and NFL Agent, Roc Nation Sports; Dr. Angel Brutus, Associate Director of Mental Health, US Olympic & Paralympic Committee; Esé Ighedosa, Esq., Sports and Entertainment Attorney; and Jade-Li English, WNBA Agent & Marketer.

For more information, visit: https://www.sportspowerbrunch.com. Limited tickets are on sale at https://sportspowerbrunchla.eventbrite.com.

