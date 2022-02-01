KF Aerospace adopts dentCHECK for its commercial MRO operations

CONSTANCE, Germany and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KF Aerospace, a leading Canadian approved maintenance organization (AMO) has begun using 8tree's dentCHECK to enhance the efficiency and quality of its dent-mapping activities.

"KF performs hundreds of structural repairs annually on a wide variety of commercial aircraft" says Gregg Evjen, Chief Operating Officer, "Implementation of dentCHECK has allowed KF to improve accuracy, accelerate the damage mapping processes, and produce a digital record for our Engineers to utilize as they develop the repairs."

"We are absolutely thrilled that KF Aero decided on dentCHECK, when they embraced the tool after a rigorous evaluation a couple years ago", said Arun Chhabra, CEO, 8tree. "They joined the global community of dentCHECK users as the first Canadian firm to do so. Several other Canadian operators have since followed in their footsteps. KF Aero joins the ranks of more than three dozen MROs, airlines and OEMs that use dentCHECK daily to disposition dent-damage on aircraft across the cargo, commercial, business and defense aviation sectors. We look forward to continuing to support KF Aero's maintenance operations and having them experience 8tree's exceptional customer service."

dentCHECK is the world's only handheld-portable, completely wireless 3D scanner tool with integrated AR that is purpose-built for the aviation maintenance industry. It is now used by the world's leading commercial, cargo and defense MROs. Delivering real-time 'go/no-go' answers at the push of a single-button, the tool significantly reduces damage-mapping and reporting times, compared to traditional manual methods that use depth-gauges and straight-edges.

Approved and recognized by all major aerospace OEMs (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer), dentCHECK is used by the world's leading airlines/MROs for fast and accurate damage-mapping and SRM-compliant multi-dent reporting. When compared to traditional inspection methods, dentCHECK delivers a 90% gain in efficiency and 35x better measurement consistency.

OEM-acceptance has led to widespread adoption of dentCHECK amongst airlines/MROs. Detailed case-studies from easyJet, Delta TechOps and TAP-M&E, as well as news from Aeromexico, Airbus' Flightline, DHL-Express and Zeppelin, demonstrate that dentCHECK drastically reduces inspection and reporting times by up to 90%. This shortens aircraft Turn-around-Time (TaT), which further reduces lost revenues and very directly improves operational efficiency for airlines. dentCHECK enhances safety through an improved understanding of airframe reliability.

About 8tree

"We make precision 3D measurement as simple as taking a photo"

With this vision in mind, 8tree makes 3D optical surface inspection tools that solve chronic problems for multiple industries. 8tree's products empower every operator – from mechanics on the floor, to engineers in the lab – with instantly actionable precise measurements, portability and performance. With its patented user-centric product design, instant 'go/no-go' answers and zero-learning curve, 8tree is committed to making precision 3D scanning more broadly accessible – technically and commercially.

For more information, visit 8-tree.com

For recent news follow 8tree on LinkedIn.

About KF Aerospace

We're all about THE CRAFT.

KF Aerospace celebrates 50 years of innovative aircraft solutions for corporate, commercial and military customers worldwide—including major airlines like WestJet, Air Canada, Icelandair and Condor. From our humble roots in the Okanagan Valley, KF has grown to specialize in aircraft maintenance and modifications, military aircrew training, air cargo operations and leasing—with the same commitment to quality and service established by our founder in 1970. With facilities across Canada, KF is home to around 1000 highly skilled employees.

To learn more visit http://www.kfaero.ca



