The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Arrival SA (ARVL) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") ARVL common stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Arrival investors have until February 22, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
On November 8, 2021, Arrival released its third quarter financial results, which revealed a loss of €26 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of €40 million. The Company also revised its outlook, expecting "significantly lower vehicle volumes and revenue in 2022."
On this news, Arrival's stock price fell $4.33, or 24%, to close at $13.46 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. Arrival also announced an offering of 25 million ordinary shares, expected to raise $330 million.
On this news, Arrival's stock price declined $0.82, or 8%, to close at $9.91 on November 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.
The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (2) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expenses required to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EVs than disclosed; (3) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (4) the Company would not achieve its production and sales volumes; (5) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines; (6) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects; and (7) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.
If you purchased Arrival securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 22, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Arrival securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.