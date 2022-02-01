Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc. Increases Access for Arizona Students Learning to Invest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc., also known as JG&A, is sponsoring $10,000 to offer the Stock Market Game™ program to 4th to 12th graders from low- to moderate-income families in Arizona the opportunity to learn investing.
The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is the official host of the SIFMA Foundation's Stock Market Game™ in Arizona. This award-winning program gives students the chance to invest in a hypothetical $100,000 in an on-line portfolio. Students leverage real-time data and current market trends, making the simulation an even better mirror of the real marketplace. While the competitive game play creates student excitement, the educational experience delivers the biggest impact. The Stock Market Game™ offers a vast library of learning materials correlated to Arizona academic standards in Math, Business Education, Economics, English/Language Arts, Technology, and Social Studies. It also teaches and reinforces the essential workforce readiness skills in teamwork, communication, technology, research, and entrepreneurship.
"Jacob Gold & Associates is proud to support ACEE and sponsor the Stock Market Game™ program for Title I schools in Arizona," said Jacob Gold, CFP®, CHAIRMAN & CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER. "I wish there were a program like this when I was in school. As the owner of a three-generational family-run financial planning firm, this is my way to give back and make sure all students, regardless of their family income and socioeconomic background, will have access to learning to invest and build wealth."
"ACEE is very grateful to board member Jacob Gold and his firm to systematically achieve economic equity and social justice through financial and economic education for all children in Arizona," said Elena Zee, ACEE President and CEO. "I personally took my first money management class from Jacob's father, which had a profound impact on my life. ACEE is honored to have many committed supporters like Jacob Gold in our mission. This sponsorship will help ACEE reach more students from low-to-moderate income families in the Stock Market Game™ program statewide."
Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc
Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc. is an independent financial planning firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona that is dedicated to providing wealth management and financial wellness to both individual investors and corporations.
For more information on Jacob Gold & Associates, Inc, visit https://jacobgold.com/.
Arizona Council on Economic Education
The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy, and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which: serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and entrepreneurship; and distributes proven economic education resources to schools free of charge.
For more information on ACEE, visit www.azecon.org.
Contact:
Kathy Pondy
programs@azecon.org
SOURCE Arizona Council on Economic Education
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.