SPRY EXPANDS NIL COMPLIANCE OFFERINGS FOR COLLEGE ATHLETIC DEPARTMENTS WITH SPRYCONNECT

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPRY, an innovative leader in NIL compliance software, announced today the launch of a SpryConnect, a new general compliance product that will streamline NIL processes and general compliance systems on one secure, user-friendly, customizable platform.
"We have had great success with Spry NIL, our initial offering, helping colleges in all three NCAA Divisions navigate the new NIL landscape," said Spry founder and CEO Lyle Adams, a member of Wake Forest's 2007 NCAA champion soccer team. "However, during our ongoing conversations with athletic departments and administrators several trends surfaced. SpryConnect is the answer to those concerns."
With SpryConnect, athletic departments will have the ability to connect with their teams like never before. SpryConnect features dynamic messaging, centralized information, automated process and a robust rules engine among other enhancements:
Dynamic Messaging
Teams often use existing external messaging solutions such as iMessage/Whatsapp/Slack for internal communication. However, these solutions do not cover some important situations such as sending digital forms or event reminders. SpryConnect's dynamic messaging makes sure the team stays connected while keeping compliance in mind.
Centralized Information
Administrators can access ALL department information on SpryConnect including NIL compliance, academic and athletic schedules, CARA and RARA hours, education content as well as paperwork, financial aid situations, and more.
Automated Process
No need to remind student-athletes to complete a form or about an event in the future. Spry will take care of it for you.
Built In Compliance Rules
SpryConnect has built-in NCAA DI, DII and DIII rules and both NJCAA and NAIA rules to make sure all compliance requirements are fulfilled for each school across all divisions. It removes the burden from the Compliance Officer's shoulder.
SpryConnect bundles all these features in a user-friendly platform that will be continuously updated to meet client needs. It keeps all communications on one platform to ensure that compliance officers are aware of what is happening across every team in the program. From NIL to general compliance, SpryConnect is an all-encompassing platform so athletic departments do not have to spend more money or time on another solution.
About Spry
Spry is a compliance-focused solution for athletic departments. While very active in the NIL space since launching almost two years ago, Spry has signed on many colleges and universities across the country, including Penn State University, the University of Pennsylvania, St. Edwards University, and Wake Forest University and institutions in all three NCAA Divisions. SpryNIL reduces disclosure risk, saves time and resources, and provides student-athletes with educational resources. Spry's newest offering, SpryConnect, is a general compliance product that will streamline NIL processes and general compliance systems on one secure, user-friendly, customizable platform. SpryConnect features dynamic messaging, centralized information, automated processes, and a robust rules engine.
Links:
Spry Logo
SpryConnect Sample
For product info, contact:
Info@spry.so
Media Contact for Spry:
Tim Curry (914) 826-6030
timcurrycommunications@gmail.com
SOURCE Spry
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.