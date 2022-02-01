Orbex Announces Winners of 1KG of Gold

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International financial services provider Orbex has officially announced the round 1 winners of their year-long gold promotion entitled: The Orbex Gold Rush.

The first round saw the broker giving away 1kg of pure gold bar bullions to 6 lucky winners, with prizes split as follows: 350g for the grand prize, 200g for second, 150g for third, and 3 x 100g bars as the base prize.

Overall, the promotion will see the broker giving away a grand total of 4kg of 24K gold bars over a 12-month period. The bars are worth over $270K in total and will be split across 24 winners.

The round 1 winner announcements occurred in a live event streamed across the company's socials and website, officially selecting the winners on air via a third-party app.

As of the beginning of January 2022, the second round of the competition has begun, giving new and old competitors another chance to win the same prizes.

The rules of the promotion remain as follows: trade 20 lots of any instrument on an Orbex live account and obtain a Golden Ticket that enters you into the draw. The more times 20 lots are reached in a round, the more Golden Tickets or entries earned.

"What a pleasure it has been, uniting the trading community in an engaging competition that gives everyone an equal chance of taking home the prize! To give our traders the opportunity to turn their investments into real gold is an absolute joy, and we can't wait till the end of round 2 where we get to give 6 more people some really good news," said COO Driss Seffar.

The regulated firm has cited the desire to give back to their trading community as inspiration for the launch of the competition.

"We deeply value our traders and the trust they have shown us over the 11 years we have served them. So when conceptualizing this promotion, we wanted to give our clients something that represented our core values: responsible trading. And what better representation of that than the gift of a safe haven asset that retains its value no matter the economic climate?" Seffar continued.

This is the largest and longest-running promotion of its kind ever conducted by the broker, and is the first to be as widely accessible by traders of all experience levels.

The company continues to offer its clients competitive trading conditions on over 300 financial instruments, with fast execution, no requotes, 0 margin on hedged positions, and negative balance protection.

To find out more about the Gold Rush, click here.

About Orbex

Orbex Global Limited is fully licensed and regulated by FSC Mauritius.

The company offers multiple asset trading including forex, indices, stocks, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.

