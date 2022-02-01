Ti Cold Partners with Investex, LTD to Bring Round Rock, TX its First Modern Cold Storage Facility

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tippmann Innovation (Ti Cold), a nationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, is working with Investex, LTD and the Renna family to build a state-of-the-art cold storage facility in the heart of Central Texas – Triple Temp Cold Storage. The Renna's are longtime residents of the greater Austin community and are no strangers to the frozen foods industry, as Michael Renna founded Michael Angelo's Gourmet Foods, Inc. over 30 years ago. The Renna family has long been recognized as leaders in community service and job creation for the people of Central Texas.
Upon completion, the 125,000 square foot public refrigerated warehouse will be the first modern cold storage warehouse in the city of Round Rock, TX and will boast 25,000 pallet positions and 50 ft. clearance heights. Triple Temp Cold Storage will also utilize an environmentally conscious low-charge ammonia system to allow for three temperature zones: a cooler, a freezer, and an ultra-low freezer.
"We're excited to honor our community-minded roots by bringing a public refrigerated cold storage facility to Austin, TX," said Michael Renna, President/CEO of Investex, LTD. "Our partnership with Ti Cold allows us to help bring an innovative, scalable, and sustainable cold storage solution to an exciting and growing area of Central Texas. We couldn't be more pleased to bring Triple Temp Cold Storage to our neighbors and to the region at large."
Triple Temp Cold Storage is set to be completed in Q4 of 2022.
ABOUT TIPPMANN INNOVATION (Ti Cold): Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti Cold utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including master site planning, and operations guidance. Ti Cold's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana.
