Dahlia Consulting Appoints Biopharma Executive Laura Whelan as Executive Director Project Management

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahlia Consulting announces that the company has appointed Laura Whelan as the new Executive Director Project Management starting January 4, 2022.
Dahlia Consulting was founded in 2014 to provide consulting services and a complete set of professionals in the area of Project and Program Management in order to bring strategy, agility and structure to operational activities in support of startup Biopharma and Cell & Gene Therapy companies.
Dahlia since founded has expanded its capabilities and services in the US and EU in the following areas: Quality Management Systems, Technical writing, Manufacturing Operations/ Processes, Supplier Quality, Audits, Regulatory CMC, Validation, Project Management, 21 CFR Part 11 / Information Technology Services, resource planning, talent sourcing, and personal/ coaching development.
"I am incredibly excited with the addition of Laura Whelan to the Leadership Team at Dahlia Consulting. Not only is Laura a proven excellent strategic partner for our company, she embodies our core values in her daily leadership with our clients," said Neely Kasra, President for Dahlia Consulting. Laura brings over 20 years of experience overseeing site selection, design and construction of offices, labs, clinical and commercial pharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy manufacturing facilities. With the addition of Laura to our team it expands Dahlia Consulting's capabilities and services in Program and Project Management from site selection thru commercialization. I extend my sincerest congratulations and wish her much success in her new role."
"I'm thrilled to be joining Dahlia's unique platform. Combining my expertise in creating built environments for biopharma companies with Dahlia's existing set of strategic services brings a compelling offering to this important industry."
Dahlia Consulting is poised to partner to develop strategies, plan and execute with an experience team of industry resources to advance startup companies from construction, qualification, commercialization, and pre-approval inspection activities.
SOURCE Dahlia Consulting
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.