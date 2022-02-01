Rotary Pumps Market Valuation to be Worth Nearly USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 - Fact.MR Forecast

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rotary pumps market is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2032.

Due to their capacity to pump gases and liquids without experiencing any head loss, rotary pumps have long been in great demand. Because of this, such pumps are the preferred choice of industries searching for sustainable pumps with low overall costs. According to the preceding scenario, the global rotary pump market has grown at a 1.4X rate during the last half-decade.

With the evolution of industrial operations, the demand for a pump that can perform efficiently at high differential pressure and pump high-viscosity fluids in compact designs began to grow. As a result, the market for cost-effective rotary pumps has grown, and it is expected to deliver a revenue boost to its manufacturers during the next ten years.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2399

The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 are two advanced technologies that are rapidly gaining traction in the field of industrial automation.

Pump manufacturers are looking for ways to develop high-efficiency, low-cost pumps and take advantage of the growing importance of innovative technology in industrial sectors.

Pentair plc, a water treatment firm based in the United Kingdom, recently unveiled energy-efficient pool pumps that are linked with next-generation connected technologies that may automate activities including heating, filtering, moving, and sterilizing pool water.

Players in the rotary pump market are relocating production facilities to Asia, where labour costs are cheaper, in order to capitalize on the cost-effective features of rotary pumps and increase profitable sales in India, China, and other high-potential regions.

China and India are the most profitable markets for rotary pumps, and they are anticipated to maintain their dominance in the area, which presently accounts for 23% of total market share.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 6.4 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 6.7 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 11.2 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.3%

Key Takeaways:

Demand for rotary pumps in East Asia to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032.

to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032. By application, industrial segment to generate around 51% of overall market valuation.

Global rotary pumps market holds ~9% of the global industrial pumps market share in 2022.

Increased industrialization trends in emerging economies will provide more attractive prospects for rotary pump market participants, prompting them to expand into developing countries.

Growth Drivers:

The current market valuation will be boosted by the forthcoming trend of significant applications for rotary pumps in the Internet of Things (IoT).

In most developing countries, increasing access to water and the importance of sanitation is creating numerous opportunities for rotary pump market players.

To learn more about Rotary Pumps Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2399

Competitive Landscape

As there are so many local and regional players, the worldwide rotary pump market is highly fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading organizations also use new product creation as a strategic way to expand their market presence among consumers. As a result of these efforts, advanced rotary pumps have been implemented.

For instance,

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., a major provider of flow control and compression equipment, recently acquired DV Systems, a Canadian compressed air systems maker, in order to expand its core technologies and explore new industries in the future. Earlier this year, the company acquired Runtech Systems, a key participant in the pulp and paper industry, for roughly USD 93 million .

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are:

Xylem Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

HMS Group

Pentair Ltd.

SPX Flow

Dover Corporation

Alfa Laval

Gardner Denver Inc.

IDEX Corporation

ITT Inc.

Roper Technologies Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Rotary Pumps Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the rotary pumps market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global rotary pumps market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type :

Gear



Vane



Screw



Lobe



Progressive Cavity Pumps



Piston



Peristaltic

By Capacity :

Small (Up to 500 gpm)



Medium (500-1,000 gpm)



High (More than 1,000 gpm)

By End-Use Application :

Oil, Gas & Refining



Oil & Gas Onshore





Oil & Gas Offshore





Oil Refining



Chemical



Chemicals-Basic





Chemicals-Downstream



Water & Wastewater



Industrial





Municipal



General Industry



Pulp & Paper





Metal Manufacturing





Food & Beverage





Pharmaceuticals





Shipbuilding





Mining





Harbor, Docks& Canals





Building Services





Construction Dewatering





Domestic/Residential Building



Power Generation



Power-Coal Oil





Power-Combined Cycle Gas





Power-Hydroelectric





Power-Nuclear

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Rotary Pumps Market Report

The report offers insight into the rotary pumps market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for rotary pumps market between 2022 and 2032.

Rotary pumps market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Rotary pumps market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain –

Reciprocating Pumps Market Analysis - The market for reciprocating pumps is expected to rise significantly. The global need for oil and gas, particularly in the petrochemical industry, is influencing the expansion of the reciprocating pumps market.

Canned Motor Pumps Market Scope - Due to interrupted operations in end-use sectors, demand for canned motor pumps has decreased dramatically. In the worldwide canned motor pumps market, reverse circulation canned motor pumps had the majority of the market share.

Oil and Gas Pumps Market Forecast - The market for oil and gas pumps is expected to increase slowly. As the need for oil and gas rises, so does the demand for equipment like oil and gas pumps. Centrifugal pumps are widely used by oil and gas end customers due to their cheap product and maintenance costs, as well as their superior load and pressure handling capabilities.

Oil Refining Pumps Market Trends - Rising power demand and a heavy reliance on oil in developing nations has led to the construction of oil refineries, which has boosted sales of oil refining pumps. Oil refining pumps integrated with new technology are expected to gain popularity in oil refineries.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com



SOURCE Fact.MR