HOOD ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Robinhood Markets, Inc. Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in July 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Robinhood you have until February 15, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the HOOD lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

