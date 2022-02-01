Harris Teeter to host Supplier Diversity Summit to enhance inclusion efforts, introduce additional diverse supplier products to shelves

MATTHEWS, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today that it will invite diverse product suppliers to apply to join a virtual Supplier Diversity Summit. The summit will occur April 5, 2022. The company will work to identify and increase sourcing from suppliers that are at least 51% owned, operated and managed by people who are: disadvantaged, disabled, LGBTQ+, military veterans, minorities and/or women and sell grocery, general merchandise and/or beauty and personal care products.

"This summit will help further Harris Teeter's overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts," said Harris Teeter Senior Vice President of Marketing, Merchandising, Chuck Thompson. "Our goal is for Harris Teeter – our people and our products – to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve. Through the identification and support of minority-owned businesses, Harris Teeter will cultivate new vendor relationships to empower diverse suppliers and enhance economic growth."

Certified minority-, LGBTQ+-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with retail-ready products in the following categories can apply by Monday, February 7 for consideration here.

Perishables

Non-Perishables

Non-Foods

Health & Beauty Care

General Merchandise

Harris Teeter is partnering with RangeMe, an ECRM company and the industry standard online product sourcing platform, to manage all product submissions by qualifying and connecting suppliers with the appropriate Harris Teeter associates.

Upon receipt of applications, Harris Teeter will review and select the vendors they would like to meet with virtually through the ECRM Connect meeting platform. Suppliers not chosen for the event will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by Harris Teeter again in the future.

Vendors which do not qualify for the April summit which is specifically for diverse vendors carrying services or products within of the categories mentioned above, are encouraged to submit information for consideration through the retailer's Supplier Community page.

