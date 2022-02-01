The Kelvin Group Acquires Refrigeration Design & Service, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kelvin Group, a newly launched parent company dedicated to building a collaborative group of the largest independent industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services companies in the U.S., today announced it has acquired Refrigeration Design & Service, Inc. (RD&S), an industrial refrigeration services and design/build provider based in metropolitan Philadelphia with offices in Wilkes Barre, Pa. and Deatsville, Ala. RD&S provides a full line of services to meet the needs of the industrial refrigeration marketplace across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Kelvin Group, backed by Southfield Capital out of Greenwich, Conn., currently owns American Refrigeration Company (ARC) and HCG Associates, and maintains oversight capabilities of both companies. Adding RD&S effectively expands the parent company's footprint and service area over a significant portion of the Northeast and into the mid-Atlantic region and southeastern portion of the U.S. Customers of all three companies will benefit from the economies of scale and expanded service offerings now available from The Kelvin Group.

"We're delighted to welcome the RD&S team to the Kelvin family," said Michael Sirois, CEO, The Kelvin Group. "Adding RD&S' leadership, field service depth, and experience to our existing team will undoubtedly enhance the mission-critical industrial refrigeration and supply chain solutions we currently provide."

"We're thrilled to join the growing group of companies within The Kelvin Group and allow our customers and employees to enjoy the benefits of their expanded operations and capabilities," said Bil Sauer, President, RD&S. "All of the companies operating under the Kelvin Group's oversight share our commitment to providing the highest quality services and maintenance and ensure customer satisfaction. We're honored to be part of a winning team driven to achieve the highest client satisfaction and continue our long standing and mutually beneficial relationship between ARC and RD&S."

About The Kelvin Group

The Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical process safety management and environmental compliance. Our turnkey solutions provide Design/Installation and Ongoing Service and Preventative Maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the Food and Beverage, Cold Storage, Pharmaceutical, Educational, Health Care, and Process industries. Once engaged with our customers, we assist business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards. For more information, visit http://www.kelvin.cool.

About RD&S

Refrigeration Design & Service, Inc. (RD&S) is an industrial refrigeration services and design/build provider based in metropolitan Philadelphia with offices in Wilke-Barre, PA, and Deatsville, AL. We provide a full line of services to meet the needs of the industrial refrigeration marketplace. From its beginning as a local company, RD&S has grown to become an international team noted for excellence in meeting our customer's needs. Our unique ability to design, fabricate, and construct site built or skid mounted industrial refrigeration systems sets us apart from other industrial refrigeration design/build firms and ensures on-time delivery of a superior product, designed, engineered and constructed by our in-house team of experts. At RD&S, we have two main goals: First and foremost, we want to be our customers' single source supplier of refrigeration services; Second, we seek to set the industry standard for quality and service. Our ongoing close relationship with Frick and Johnson Controls, Inc. demonstrates our commitment to serve the industrial refrigeration industry with excellence. From the systems we design to the parts we build into the right-sized solutions we deliver, RD&S is renowned for its laser focus on quality and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://www.refdesign.com/.

