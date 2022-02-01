MyConnectSolutions Adds Virtual Care Capabilities to its MedConnect Platform

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyConnectSolutions, a healthcare information technology (HIT) company, announced a partnership with Bluestream Health, a virtual care platform-as-a-service. MyConnectSolutions provides Community Health Centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), the essential HIPAA-compliant solutions and services in a cost-effective and superior bundle. The MedConnect Virtual Care Platform, powered by Bluestream Health, will enable health centers to move care services beyond the medical center, connecting with patients wherever they are.

"MedConnect integrates industry-specific technologies and applications on secure, reliable, and scalable platforms. By adding Bluestream Health's best-in-class solution to MedConnect, we can deploy robust, integrated, and easy-to-use virtual care systems for our Community Health clients," said Ikki Bourdargham, president of MyConnectSolutions. "Now, the MedConnect Virtual Care Platform helps FQHCs transform care centers into hybrid centers, providing in-person, telehealth and virtual care. Providers are assured they remain HIPAA-compliant while increasing efficiencies, reducing costs and improving the patient experience."

"Nearly a third of the population is not confident about technology, but this does not have to be a barrier to receiving necessary or preventative care. Our Virtual Care Platform does not require downloads and is very easy to use. This partnership means community health centers can expand their reach into the communities they serve and deliver fast, easy and reliable virtual care experiences through a flexible and intuitive solution," said Brian Yarnell, president and co-founder, Bluestream Health. "Patients and providers also have on-demand access to foreign language interpreters or can include specialists from other practices, as needed, further enhancing the patient experience and quality of care. With MedConnect, community health center staff no longer need to worry about technology and can focus on what's most important, the care and health of their patients."

About MyConnectSolutions (MCS)

MCS provides HIPAA-compliant health information technology (HIT) solutions to Community Health Centers. By understanding the unique and specific challenges FQHCs face, MCS helps health centers navigate the technology landscape to mitigate threats, protect their practice and patients, retain good staff, and reduce operating costs.

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service delivering broad access to care for patients and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to automatically manage complex clinical delivery in real-time, 24/7. Bluestream Health is used by leading healthcare organizations to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting, and other mission-critical initiatives.

