MyConnectSolutions Adds Virtual Care Capabilities to its MedConnect Platform

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyConnectSolutions, a healthcare information technology (HIT) company, announced a partnership with Bluestream Health, a virtual care platform-as-a-service. MyConnectSolutions provides Community Health Centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), the essential HIPAA-compliant solutions and services in a cost-effective and superior bundle. The MedConnect Virtual Care Platform, powered by Bluestream Health, will enable health centers to move care services beyond the medical center, connecting with patients wherever they are.
"MedConnect integrates industry-specific technologies and applications on secure, reliable, and scalable platforms. By adding Bluestream Health's best-in-class solution to MedConnect, we can deploy robust, integrated, and easy-to-use virtual care systems for our Community Health clients," said Ikki Bourdargham, president of MyConnectSolutions. "Now, the MedConnect Virtual Care Platform helps FQHCs transform care centers into hybrid centers, providing in-person, telehealth and virtual care. Providers are assured they remain HIPAA-compliant while increasing efficiencies, reducing costs and improving the patient experience."
"Nearly a third of the population is not confident about technology, but this does not have to be a barrier to receiving necessary or preventative care. Our Virtual Care Platform does not require downloads and is very easy to use. This partnership means community health centers can expand their reach into the communities they serve and deliver fast, easy and reliable virtual care experiences through a flexible and intuitive solution," said Brian Yarnell, president and co-founder, Bluestream Health. "Patients and providers also have on-demand access to foreign language interpreters or can include specialists from other practices, as needed, further enhancing the patient experience and quality of care. With MedConnect, community health center staff no longer need to worry about technology and can focus on what's most important, the care and health of their patients."
For more information about MedConnect Virtual Care Platform, powered by Bluestream Health, visit: https://myconnectsolutions.com/virtual-care-platform/
About MyConnectSolutions (MCS)
MCS provides HIPAA-compliant health information technology (HIT) solutions to Community Health Centers. By understanding the unique and specific challenges FQHCs face, MCS helps health centers navigate the technology landscape to mitigate threats, protect their practice and patients, retain good staff, and reduce operating costs.
Follow us:
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11524600/admin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MyConnectIT
About Bluestream Health
Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service delivering broad access to care for patients and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to automatically manage complex clinical delivery in real-time, 24/7. Bluestream Health is used by leading healthcare organizations to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting, and other mission-critical initiatives.
Media Contact
Nan Hill, MyConnectSolutions, +1 5082213989, nhill@revenuearchitects.com
Erin Farrell, Bluestream Health, 917-232-9309, erin@farrelltalbot.com
SOURCE MyConnectSolutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.