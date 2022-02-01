2022 National Disaster Resilience Conference Call for Presentations Now Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) announced that the next National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC22) will take place in Clearwater Beach, Florida, from November 7 through 10, 2022. The theme, Strong Homes and Safe Families Happen Here, reflects the conference's focus on resilient residential construction and family safety.
policy, practice, science, and engineering
NDRC22 features keynote presentations, discussion panels, spotlight topics, and stories of resilience that will help create more resilient buildings and disaster-resilient communities in the face of earthquakes, floods, hail, hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes, wildfires, and other natural hazards. View the NDRC21 video recap here.
Presentation submissions will be accepted online through Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Applicants should identify focus areas and whether the abstract is for individual presenters, keynote, or full panel submissions with a focus on:
- Innovation in Science and Engineering – to support preparedness, response, recovery, or mitigation.
- Policy – to advance resilience through strong, modern building codes, smart finance, marketplace incentive programs, tax benefits, or innovation.
- Practice – to bring together advocates, building and fire code officials, communicators, emergency managers, insurance professionals, journalists, leaders, merchants, meteorologists, product manufacturers, public officials, researchers, scientists, and more.
- Stories of Resilience – to showcase building code success stories of resilience and recovery in real-life case studies.\
Previous NDRC conferences included multi-peril keynote speeches, panels, and presentations from resilience-minded businesses and organizations such as ABC News, BuildStrong Coalition, California Department of Insurance, Deltec Homes, Inc., Disaster-Smart Consulting, Inc., FEMA, FLASH, FOX Weather, Global Protection Products, LLC, Huber Engineered Woods, IEM, Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, International Code Council, ISO-Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Mennonite Disaster Service, MIT, MyRadar, National Fire Protection Agency, National Hurricane Center, National Institute of Building Sciences, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Wildlife Federation, Renew Financial, Resilience Action Fund, SBP News Orleans, Simpson Strong-Tie, Southern California Earthquake Center, State Farm, The Weather Channel, Texas General Land Office, Travelers Foundation, University of Florida, USAA, U.S. Small Business Administration, Wildfire Defense Systems, Inc., and more.
About FLASH
The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.
SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)
