Bricz, A Leading Supply Chain Solutions Provider, Announces Rebrand and Expands Solution Offerings

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bricz, a leading global supply chain solutions provider, announced today that it has undergone a rebranding exercise to reflect its progress and transformation over the last 8 years of existence.
"We are in the middle of a Y2K-like disruption in supply chain. With a front-row seat to retailer and seller challenges throughout the pandemic, we are equipped to solve for broken supply chains around the world. The new branding and transformation effort reflects our commitment to guide our clients' transition to a dynamic, adaptive, and resilient supply chain network." Ram Gopalakrishnan, CEO
Today, Bricz stands as a supply chain solutions provider touching strategy, process, and technology to create efficient supply chains for retailers, distributors, and 3rd Party Logistics providers. Our renewed purpose is to create a more connected and sustainable world by helping our clients solve for modern fulfillment, storage, and product placement challenges, with a core emphasis on creating a consumer-centric distribution channel.
"I am thrilled to announce our new branding to the broader market today. Our clients have always known us as a trusted partner that is able to deliver solutions for complex challenges in the supply chain. Our new branding as a full-scale solutions provider, along with our renewed purpose, make me incredibly excited to take these solutions to the market so we can create tangible value and results for our clients" Tyler Linderman, Director of Services & Corporate Strategy
Our team is focused on being the premier supply chain solutions provider in the industry by utilizing our proprietary technology to create an adaptive middle-mile supply chain, as well as championing the implementation of our partners' fulfillment technologies. As of today, the new brand now reflects our purpose and path going forward. With this evolution, we are excited to prepare our current North American and European clients for the next generation of supply chain solutions.
"I am extremely excited to unveil our rebrand to the world today. While we have been providing quality supply chain services for eight years, we are now expanding our warehouse robotics and supply chain strategy services making these services a larger part of our core offering. We are a company with global capabilities and that is now reflected in our new branding." Michael McCloy, UK Director of Operations
Visit http://www.bricz.com to explore the new website, brand, and offerings.
