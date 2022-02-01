Newly Launched, Michigan Cannabis Company is Taking Cultivation Efforts to New Highs

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the dawn of a new era for Michigan cannabis as Starzz Cannabis, the #1 premium cannabis cultivator in the state, is on a mission to challenge the status quo and deliver a superior quality product that goes beyond the standard corporate weed people are accustomed to today.
Newly launched and soon to be distributing its premium flower to dispensaries throughout the state, Starzz is laser focused on growing high quality, diverse cannabinoid profiles, excellent tastes and aesthetics, and most importantly, creating an enjoyable experience for its customers. Purely natural, lab-tested and non-remediated for maximum potency and safety, Starzz is using its nearly three decades of industry experience to ignite a paradigm shift within the cannabis cultivation market and deliver a new and revolutionary cannabis flower that focuses on quality, potency and safety.
"What people are used to today is corporate weed, which is generally low quality, low potency and unfortunately has no loyalty to our local communities since they are large corporate conglomerates that many times aren't even headquartered in Michigan," said Mike Dabs, a Starzz company representative. "At Starzz, we believe deep in our core that you deserve better. Being from the Great Lake State ourselves, our vision is to educate our beloved community on what high-quality cannabis really is by introducing a superior level of product that is currently nowhere to be found on the market today. This isn't the last you've heard about Starzz."
The company's cannabis flower can be found within dispensaries in exclusive locations throughout Michigan. For more information or to learn more about where you can find Starzz Cannabis throughout the state, visit https://www.starzzcannabis.com/. Be sure to follow @StarzzCannabis on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the latest product news and announcements.
Media Contacts:
Mike Dabs
(734) 322-3304
Info@Starzzcannabis.com
SOURCE Starzz Cannabis
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.