CherryRoad Technologies Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Cloud Solutions Agreement with the State of Montana

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc. today announced it has signed a NASPO ValuePoint® Participating Addendum with the State of Montana, allowing the State to streamline the procurement of cloud services. CherryRoad markets its cloud solutions and managed services to state and local governments through the NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement awarded by the State of Utah.

The State of Montana is the twenty-first state government to contract with CherryRoad and leverage a comprehensive cloud services catalog. A full list of states that currently have Participating Addendum's in place to leverage CherryRoad's services may be found at: https://www.cherryroad.com/naspo-valuepoint/. Cloud solutions provided by CherryRoad include Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) – which were developed specifically for state and local governments.

NASPO ValuePoint is regarded as the nation's most significant public contract cooperative due to its unparalleled value for participants, competitive pricing, and reliable terms and conditions. NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Master Agreements are only awarded through a competitive RFP to a limited number of cloud solution providers whose offerings meet stringent security and data protection requirements.

"The State of Montana is now in the unique position to leverage CherryRoad's diversified technology portfolio" said Tom Heldt, CherryRoad's Executive Vice President. "This allows the State and its entities to select industry-leading cloud services that align with business strategies and, at the end of the day, obtain competitive pricing."

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize, and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, and Lead State Model® are registered trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

