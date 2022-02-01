$3.29 Bn Display Driver IC Market by Display Technology, by IC Package Type, by Application, by End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Display Driver IC Market Research Report by Display Technology, by IC Package Type, by Application, by End Use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Display Driver IC Market size was estimated at USD 3,076.57 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,299.42 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% to reach USD 4,705.10 million by 2026.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Display Driver IC Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Display Driver IC Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Display Driver IC Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Display Driver IC Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Display Driver IC Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Display Driver IC Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Display Driver IC Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Display Driver IC Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for High-Quality Resolution Displays

Rising Sales of Electronic Devices Such As Mobile Phones, Tablets, TVs And PCs

Rising Demand for Automotive Displays

Restraints

High Cost of Display Driver IC Products

Opportunities

Penetration of Wearable Displays for Smartwatches and AR/VR Head-Mounted Displays

Advancement in Display Technologies

Challenges

Balancing Increasing RAM Capacity of DDICs for High-Resolution Displays

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Companies Mentioned

ams AG

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

LX Semicon

Macroblock, Inc.

Magnachip

Maxim Integrated

MediaTek Inc.

Novatek Microelectronics Corporation

Princeton Technology Corporation

Raydium Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sitronix Technology Corp.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Solomon Systech Limited

Synaptics Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Ultrachip

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1aube3

