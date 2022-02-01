ILTA Award Honors Wrap Up Banner "People Year" for NetDocuments

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the world's #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do work, today shared the results of an unprecedented 2021. The "year of the employee" focused on overall team growth, employee and corporate recognition, and leadership team expansion.

The company hired an unprecedented 150 new team members in 2021, accounting for 34% growth compared to 2020. This trend continues with 25 new hires having already been onboarded in January across all functions. NetDocuments has fully embraced the realities of a hybrid work environment with team members representing 30 states and 6 countries.

The team's "winning together" mantra has resounded across the industry with recognition by international, national, and regional associations, businesses, and rankings. In 2021, NetDocuments was selected by Utah Business magazine as one of "Utah's Best Companies to Work For" and was recognized by the Salt Lake Tribune for being a top workplace in Utah, and by Top Workplaces in multiple national categories, including Compensation, Top Managers, and Remote Work.

"We are so proud of our entire employee base and the unique culture they have managed to create," stated Claudia Reese, NetDocuments VP of Human Resources. "This is particularly impressive based on our remarkable employee growth and the bond the entire team shares."

Talent acquisition and retention remain a central priority with nearly 60 promotions being awarded throughout 2021 and 6 employees earning inter-departmental promotions. This is talent mobility at its best.

2021 was also a banner year for personal accolades and recognition. Alvin Tedjamulia, NetDocuments Chief Technology Officer and co-founder was honored as a 2021 Fastcase 50 winner and last week was recognized for Lifetime Achievement as part of ILTA's 2021 Distinguished Peer Awards. Heather Golovnya, Josh Moore, and McKenzie Mayer were acknowledged during the same award ceremony as part of ILTA's Young Professionals to Watch list. In addition, Scott Kelly, currently product manager at NetDocuments which acquired his company Afterpattern in November, was selected by the ABA Journal as part of its Legal Rebels Class of 2022. The ABA Legal Rebels project honors the mavericks who are finding new ways to practice law, represent their clients, adjudicate cases, and train the next generation of lawyers.

Subject-Matter Expertise and Leadership Expansion

"The DNA of NetDocuments is our people, and the incredibly talented team they represent," stated Josh Baxter, NetDocuments CEO. "The current stage and pace of growth demands leaders who have been on the growth journey through $300m of revenue. We're excited to have these accomplished individuals join our team as we write the next chapter at NetDocuments."

Last year featured a number of strategic hires including:

Kirk Haselden, who previously spent over 18 years with Microsoft and held leadership roles at Cox Automotive, Blackbaud and numerous startups, became Vice President of Engineering and has wasted no time adding his influence on corporate growth and product development.

Jill Schornack joined NetDocuments last September as Vice President of Products. With a long history in legal including 15+ years in product leadership positions at Thomson Reuters, Jill has been invaluable in defining the vision for NetDocuments product portfolio, creating product development roadmaps, and establishing a process-focused framework surrounding product launches.

In December, Chris Stewart assumed the new role of Chief Customer Officer, leveraging his past experience building the customer success, professional services, and support functions for Cornerstone OnDemand, a vertical SaaS application. Chris' mission is to operationalize the customer lifecycle relying on his deep experience building systems, processes, and leveraging metrics to improve the customer journey and help better predict customer success.

Last week, Alecha Stackle joined the growing NetDocuments marketing team as company CMO. Alecha previously served as RealPage's SVP and Chief Marketing Office. With over 25 years of experience in global marketing and sales leadership, her proven track record includes leading teams from household name brands to create breakthrough messaging, marketing programs and sales initiatives that ensure team and business goals are met. Prior to joining RealPage, Alecha was the CMO for the Corporate Division of Thomson Reuters. She has also enjoyed a distinguished 15-year career at Dell where she led marketing programs in a variety of key business segments.

