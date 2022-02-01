Packaged Facts Reports Children's Food and Beverage Market Rises to $70 Billion

ROCKVILLE Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. food and beverage industry has been impacted heavily by COVID-19. In 2020 and 2021, retail sales of children's food and beverage products expanded faster than average due to increased spending at food stores and growing desires for healthy products for the whole family.
In 2021, sales reached $70 billion on the strength of pandemic trends as reported by Packaged Facts' new report Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities. Products marketed for children are primarily purchased by their parents/guardians.
Packaged Facts projects that sales in this market will decelerate over the next five years, although the pandemic boom in 2020 and 2021 will affect the market for years to come.
Packaged Facts has found that consumers with children in their households are more likely to report negative personal effects of the coronavirus on their ability to pay bills, their eligibility for credit, and their health, indicating higher stress levels. Parents are also more likely to be increasing their use of online grocery shopping during the pandemic for convenience when trying to juggle childcare, work, and other responsibilities.
For more information see the Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities report page. This report analyzes current retail sales, projects future sales, and examines trends across the U.S. market for food and beverage products marketed for children, considering the current and longer-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Particular attention is dedicated to the market impact of e-commerce and the coronavirus pandemic.
Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, the food and beverage market, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.
For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@marketresearch.com
Related Links
https://www.packagedfacts.com
SOURCE Packaged Facts
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.