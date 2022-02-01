Advancements Series to Educate About Developments in Mobile Technology

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on how technology is being used to share and connect contacts in today's digital age. This is scheduled to broadcast during an upcoming episode, airing 2Q/2022.
The segment will explore the intrusive nature of the increasingly connected world of social media. With a look at the industry, audiences will learn how technology is being used to create a way to keep one's professional and personal life separate.
Hearing from experts in the field, spectators will see how shareTHAT uses the latest advances in mobile application technology to share and exchange contact information. Viewers will learn how the technology creates a hub where people can post their contact details and other information in one place.
"shareTHAT is an opportunity for global change through connection. Being featured by Advancements provides the opportunity to share that change with the world," said Dwain Wright, CEO & founder of shareTHAT.
In addition, the show will explore shareTHAT's cutting-edge features and ability to exchange contact seamlessly.
"shareTHAT is smartly designed to simplify the everyday action of exchanging contact information," said Tamara Phillips, producer for the Advancements series. "We are excited to explore this further."
About shareTHAT:
shareTHAT is an advanced mobile application that helps users keep their personal and professional lives separate. With the need to share information only one time, information updates automatically across all contacts when information changes. No more repeating, no more mistakes, and no more tapping.
For more information, visit http://www.sharethat.app.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE DMG Productions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.