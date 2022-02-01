STOW IT - the Airbnb of vehicle storage- is Expanding to Phoenix

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOW IT, a Colorado-based startup that has become the leading vehicle storage provider in Denver, is expanding to Phoenix, Arizona! STOW IT is an online marketplace that connects individuals with extra space to those looking for storage for the car, boat, trailer, RV, airport, and semi storage.
Types of Rentals
STOW IT works with hosts of multiple different types of spaces to accommodate a variety of vehicle storage needs. Below are examples of the different types of rental spaces available through STOW IT:
- Long Term Airport parking
- $140 a month for long-term parking at Sky Harbor Airport
- Commercial Storage
- Storage facilities
- Parking Garages
- Semi Yards
- Parking lots
- Individually owned spaces
- Barns
- Garages
- Open land
Hosting with STOW IT
STOW IT is looking for businesses or individuals looking to make passive income through storage to join their team!
Benefits of being a STOW IT Host
STOW IT will help you manage your spot by:
- Processing payments
- Setting up reservations
- Guaranteeing all payments so you will always get paid on time
- Provide hands-on support from their highly experienced customer service team
How to Become a STOW IT Host
You can go here to learn all about becoming a host and start the process to list your space. Once your space is listed, it is automatically available on the site, and you can start getting renters instantly.
Renting through STOW IT
There are many benefits of being a STOW IT renter:
Benefits of storing with STOW IT over traditional storage
There are many reasons why people are switching over to STOW IT from traditional storage options including:
- You are not locked into long-term contracts
- You are renting from locals near you
- You are saving money compared to using traditional storage options
How to Rent through STOW IT
Renting a space on STOW IT is super easy! You can search by address, city, or zip code for available spaces here.
Find new and more affordable ways to store your items and use STOW IT next time you are looking for vehicle storage or take advantage of your extra space and become a STOW IT host.
Contact - info@stowit.com
SOURCE STOW IT
