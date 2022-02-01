New Book For Improving Negotiating Results Uses Anecdotes From World-Renowned Negotiators

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether deciding who will take out the garbage or overseeing a multibillion-dollar acquisition transaction, everyone negotiates. Jim Reiman, a veteran of complex business negotiations on multiple continents involving multiple cultures, explains and simplifies the skills and techniques used by successful negotiators without being simplistic in his book, Negotiation Simplified (Amplify Publishing, February 1, 2022).
As a commercial lawyer, business executive, corporate board director, and arbitrator and mediator of complex domestic and international business disputes, Reiman teaches and tutors negotiation to senior executives, government officials, and professionals at executive education programs around the world, including the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School's Oxford Programme on Negotiation. He practiced law in Chicago law firms for nineteen years before commencing a business career, during which he served as CEO and Chairman of public and private companies.
While negotiations may be complex, Reiman asserts that negotiating is not. Written by a practitioner for the practitioner, Negotiation Simplified provides both the tools and an analytical framework to improve one's negotiation skills through four foundational elements: goal-setting, preparation, listening, and self-awareness. This new book uses real-life anecdotes from eight world-renowned negotiators, ranging from US Ambassadors to World Trade Organization leaders, business executives and leading arbitrators and mediators.
Negotiation Simplified is a concise yet informative guidebook for anyone who wants to achieve better results from their negotiations.
Negotiation Simplified is available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. Reiman is available for interviews, features, speaking opportunities, and other events. For more information, visit negotiationsimplifiedbook.com.
SOURCE Amplify Publishing
