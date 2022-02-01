ACT | The App Association Surveys Voters on Government Role in Fostering and Protecting Innovation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ACT | The App Association released results from a nationwide poll of registered voters to determine viewpoints on protecting innovation, the role patents play in delivering innovation, and voter expectations of how the federal government should set guidelines for patent guidelines.
According to the poll, conducted by Impact Research in January 2022, American voters:
Prioritize manufacturing
- More than 80 percent of Americans (82 percent) believe supporting manufacturing in the United States should be a top or very important priority.
- Making sure supply chains are working is an even higher priority, with 90 percent of American voters rating supply chains as a top or very important priority.
- Supporting innovation and new technology is a top or very important priority for more than two-thirds of American voters (68 percent).
Believe standard-essential patents should be licensed to all
- Nearly three-quarters of American voters (71 percent) believe it's important that manufacturers can license standard-essential patents in a way that's fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory. Voters are strongly supportive of innovation, manufacturing, and efforts to free up supply chains, all of which will be helped by fair and non-discriminatory standards for licensing patents.
- Voters believe it's important for manufacturers to be able to license standard-essential patents.
- While 71 percent say it's extremely / very important for manufacturers to be able to license standard-essential patents in a way that is fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory, just 23 percent say it's only somewhat or not too important.
Favor the federal government setting guidelines to protect patents
- This is not a partisan issue – more than two-thirds of Democrats (74 percent), Republicans (67), and Independents (76 percent) believe this is important. Voters believe this fight affects them and want the federal government to set clear guidelines.
- More than 60 percent of voters favor the federal government setting clear guidelines on what fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms are for standard-essential patents (61 percent favor / 32 percent oppose).
- More than 60 percent of voters think that disagreements between innovators that rely on standards and standard-essential patent owners have an impact on the devices they use in their everyday lives (61 percent say it affects them a lot or some / 26 percent say it affects them not too much or not at all).
- Voters believe these issues affect them, even though only 10 percent of voters say they know "a lot" about intellectual property rights. Innovation, manufacturing, and supply chains are critical priorities for Americans (and more important than protecting the rights of patent owners).
ACT | The App Association represents more than 5,000 app makers and connected device companies in the mobile economy. Organization members leverage the connectivity of smart devices to create innovative solutions that make our lives better. The App Association is the leading industry resource on market strategy, regulated industries, privacy, and security.
SOURCE ACT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.